Xiaomi registers an 8.3% increase in sales during festive season

Xiaomi has always been in one of the top-selling smartphones brands in India. And at the same time, its other offerings like TVs, earphones, speakers are doing well too. But the sales declined a lot during the COVID lockdown and when the pandemic was at its peak. So, after a long time, the sales of the company has gone up as Xiaomi registers an 8.3% increase during the festive season.

Xiaomi sales during the festive season

Xiaomi says they sold over 13 million devices during the festive season of 2020. Out of these 13 million devices, 9 million were smartphones. And the rest were speakers, power banks, earphones, smart TVs, smart bands and more. Xiaomi also said that their new;y launched smartwatch was one of the top-selling products. While the smart streaming box and sticks also sold well and were actually best sellers on Amazon and Flipkart.

Last year, Xiaomi sold 12 million units during the festival season out of which 8.5 million were smartphones. This shows both the smartphone category and accessories category has seen an increase in the sale this time. Xiaomi says that the huge number of products along with great offers was the reason for the success they had this time around.

During this sale, Xioami saw an increase in demand for 4k TVs and larger (above 50-inch tv’s). This increase in demand is roughly 50% more than last year. A tremendous achievement with these sales of was the sale of 10 million “made in India” products that Xiaomi completed.

Future targets of Xiaomi

Even after Xiaomi registers an 8.3% increase in sales, the company aspires for an even better fourth quarter. And also expect to end the year 2020 with a bang. Since alongside Xiaomi other companies are progressing a lot too, there is s high chance for them to get dethroned if not acted quickly. For example, Realme registered a 20% boost in sales this year as compared to 2019.

Xiaomi has a lot of best selling products in their respective categories. For example the Mi band 5 in the smart band department, while their 4k tv box and mi tv stick in the streaming product department. Heck, even I got myself the Mi Band 5 this sale from Amazon.

