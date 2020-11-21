Amazon’s “Echo Frames” to launch in December

Smart devices are the future of the world. With so many smart speakers, displays, switches the integration of Alexa in our lives have gotten dense, those who are in the ecosystem. And now the new Amazon’s “Echo Frames” will make it easier for users to interact with Alexa seamlessly. This is the 2nd generation model of the device and has much better hardware and software then the 1st generation.

More about the new Amazon’s “Echo Frames.”

The 1st generation of the device came with an invite-only option and thus was not available for everyone. But the new generation of the “Echo Frames” will be widely available. Reports also suggest that these will have better battery life, sound quality and a lot of design/colour options. Amazon says that they are implementing a new open ear design offering a much better audio experience.

There are some great software features too, that makes it a great device. For example, the auto-volume adjust feature, which lets one set the volume to automatic and have it adjusted according to the ambient noise and yes also according to the user’s preferences. It also has features to inform about calendar meetings, messages and bring up assistant using touch.

The device has been priced at $249, which seems a fair price for smart glasses. Plus, those who have the 1st generation glasses can upgrade to the latest one by paying an additional $70.

I think slowly but surely everything we wear and use will become smart and these frames are just a step in that direction.

