Xiaomi Set To Rework MIUI To Adhere To India’s Apps Ban

Following the Indian Government’s ban of close to 100 Chinese apps, Xiaomi, India’s most popular smartphone brand, is set to revamp its smartphone user interface.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has scrambled to update its MIUI to comply with the app ban. The government had imposed the ban citing privacy and national security concerns. Xiaomi’s phones have previously come preloaded with a number of chinese apps, including Mi Browser Pro, Mi Video Call and Mi Community. The company, along with India head Manu Kumar Jain, took to Twitter to announce Xiaomi’s compliance with Government regulations.

📢 Important news about #Xiaomi phones in #India: 1) None of the blocked apps will be available.

2) MIUI Cleaner app is not using Clean Master app banned by Indian Govt.

3) 100% of Indian user data stays in India. A new version of MIUI coming soon! Please read & be informed. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2tYHFwKjTG — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 7, 2020

The Chinese outfit has also defended itself against claims that their Mi Browser was collecting user information. Jain has stated that the company has been collecting data from Indian users since 2018, but the same would not be shared with anyone outside the country.

The ban on Chinese apps has included the likes of popular video sharing platform, TikTok, as well as WeChat, amongst numerous others. Xiaomi has clarified that its Cleaner App too is in no way related to Cheetah Mobile’s Clean Master, another app included in the ban.

With the MIUI being an important element of a business model that had brought the company huge success in the country, Xiaomi will be looking to hastily work it within existing regulations.