XRP will be lead by a former Mastercard executive in Europe

What better person to lead the expansion of XRP than the one with over 15 years of experience. Recently, XRP said that it would be lead by a former Mastercard executive, Sendi Young as the managing director of Europe operations. With the kind of experience she has, Sendi will bring a lot of knowledge to the table. And this will help Ripple’s goal to expand across borders and also touch the cross-border payments landscape.

XRP’s plans and Sendi’s appointment

Sendi has been working at Mastercard before getting appointed at XRP. There she oversaw strategy, communication, business development and partnerships. This makes her a great opportunity for XRP as she understands the market and will know “how to grow and scale the business.” This was said by the general manager of Ripple, Asheesh Birla. And since over 25% of XRP’s users are from Europe, this presents them with an opportunity to expand even more there.

There has already been a huge growth of transactions in the XRP network as compared to 2020. The numbers say it all, 250% growth in European demand year to date from 2020. In fact, financial companies are adopting XRP continuously, and the project is on the right path.

XRP’s bright future

Even though XRP is under a lawsuit, they have seen quite a steep growth during the 2021 alt season. Obviously, after the crash, it was also one of the most affected coins, but since the lawsuit is taking a long time, it’s taking a toll on the project. But we know it won’t go on forever, and once the legal battles are over, there is a huge growth scope for XRP. Its networks are great and are one of the most advanced among all cryptocurrencies. Of all the coins in the top 10 list, XRP and ADA seem to be a must investment at the current prices.

The cryptocurrency is trading under $1 right now. But if the market becomes bullish again then it has the potential to reach $10 by the end of 2021.

Do you think that the former Mastercard executive will be able to lead XRP properly? And does it have a bright future ahead after the lawsuit is over?

