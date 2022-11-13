Your chance to spend Rs. 2 crore and own an entire Spanish village: Check out how

Shockingly for the incredible sum of €260,000, or nearly Rs 2 crore. A Spanish village with almost more than 40 homes is up for sale.

Salto de Castro is about a three-hour drive from Madrid and is situated on the border between Spain and Portugal. Unfortunately, the village’s structures have been unattended for over three decades and are now in poor condition.

The community comprises 44 residences, a hotel, a church, and a school. In addition, according to the BBC, a public swimming pool, a sports complex, and an ancient Civil Guard barracks.

Early in the new millennium, a Galician man purchased Salto de Castro with plans to develop it as a tourist attraction. But unfortunately, he was forced to postpone his dreams due to the 2008 financial crisis.

“The owner had the dream of having a hotel here, but it was all put on hold,” as per Ronnie Rodríguez statement of Royal Invest, the company representing the owner. “He would still like the project to come true.”

The owner, who is in his 80’s, said: “I am selling because I am an urban-dweller and cannot maintain the upkeep” of the village. He made this statement on the Idealista website, where the town is listed for sale.

In order to reserve it, one prospective bidder had already paid money, according to BBC. The community is currently up for sale for €260,000 (£227,000), or roughly Rs 2 crore. A simple check reveals that this is less expensive than a number of apartments in New Delhi.

People who are interested in investing can contact Rodríguez here.

Whoever purchases Salto de Castro will have to contribute funds to the village’s upkeep.

“The expenditure required to make the community 100% viable and profitable would not surpass €2m,” claims Idealista.

About the Spanish Village

