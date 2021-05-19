YouTube goes down and the Memes go up on Twitter

Thanks to the raging pandemic, the world has closed down, and it is only natural that people turn to entertainment platforms and social media. However, what to do when these platforms close down two. Talk about, a double stroke of wonderful fortune.

Lately, the popular streaming platform, Youtube went down and users are taking to Twitter to express their disappointment. After all, these days, anything goes up, down, or sideways, Twitter becomes the catharsis point. A chain of memes and reactions have sprung up, with netizens polishing their humor and sarcasm to precise sharpness so that they do not miss a nerve to strike. And one more name has been added to the trending list of Twitter, with reactions, responses, and likes piling up.

Here is a compilation of the best memes and reactions that have been trending on Twitter

Whatever goes down, Wi-Fi always becomes the scapegoat. Apparently old habits die hard.

And here I am about to cuss at my router #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/qnXExan9Pc — Quyeno "クイアノ" Gibbons (@Quyenogibbons) May 19, 2021

Not all connections work out well, and there is only one thing you can do about it-open Twitter and litter it with bitter memes.

i came straight to twitter when my youtube stopped working #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/56TmmSDNO5 — ava ツ (@sweetavers) May 19, 2021

Talk about epic letdowns.

I was just trying to watch some damn videos #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/tmQPyhJvhq — aisha 🧚🏼‍♀️✨ (@aisha_dxo) May 19, 2021

The new equation is, eat. sleep. stream. repeat. And it is not easy to continue the routine when the chain is broken.

Me waiting to continue eating when youtube comes back online #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/VwKIJhi3q9 — aggy (@TOOMUCHHW) May 19, 2021

Even the Chinese rocket coming down would not have brought forth such frenzy! Talk about priorities.

Google waking up all YouTube technicians at this hour. #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/6FEhEYlOml — Jayson Slade (@JSladeShow) May 19, 2021

Apparently, there is a very thin line from YouTube to You too Brute. If you know, you know.

#YouTubeDOWN The moment I realize YouTube's not working and my wifi is fine pic.twitter.com/E5iLq00UBL — STINGprime (@LuizK1122_) May 19, 2021

Looks like things are literally going downhill these days.

Found the bitch who broke YouTube again#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/K8BflF1dlM — KittyFuture (@KittyFurrballs) May 19, 2021

And then there is the relief at the workings of a collective conscious.

PHEW I thought it was just me #YouTubeDOWN — TheOdd1sOut (@theodd1sout) May 19, 2021

Talk about ‘adding’ to the frustration.

You cannot blame people for double-checking. Who knows if there is a loophole hidden somewhere. Even answer papers would not have witnessed such thorough scrutiny.

i swear to god i turned off my phone twice and reset my router just for me to come on twitter and see youtube is down… #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/Z26Y82ZaZH — ᴮᴱ 𝖇𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖆 ⁷🧈 (@bbray_yy) May 19, 2021

Talk about timing.

Y’all YouTube did NOT just go down the day we need to stream eye- #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/1DnMabDq0R — hamda⁷ (semi ia 📚) (@taekenbyjin) May 19, 2021

Looks like ads are immune to everything.

now how youtube gonna let the ads play but the videos don’t work #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/Wm2zcM1BLE — 𝒎𝒐𝒐𝒕🫐 (@asiaxpasia) May 19, 2021

Time to take a walk down the lane of reflection and retrospection.

when YouTube is back up after being down for 5 minutes and you realize that you are a fragile vessel of a human who cannot live without internet dopamine hits every waking moment of the day #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/I8aPoSk82u — The Shake TV (@TheShakeTV1) May 19, 2021

Something fishy there?

#YouTubeDOWN but the Ads still play tho…. wow pic.twitter.com/9GkrBENHtL — The Dark Zone Pilot (@DarkZonePilot) May 19, 2021

Whoever thought that YouTube going down meant a reflection of the life choices and decisions. Well, it was an apple that got Newton thinking and he discovered gravity. And who knows, we might actually discover that there is a life outside the phone. It is a win-win after all.