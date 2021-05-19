Sony Playstation 5 Restock Updates



Demand for the Sony Playstation 5 far outstrips supply, leaving many unable to buy the next-gen console. Sony has hinted that it will produce more units in 2021 after securing additional components and inventories from its main manufacturing partners.

According to Bloomberg, Sony has informed analysts that PS5 demand is outstripping supply. As we reported, the PS5 shares landed in April, but Sony has not offered any devices for sale this month due to supply issues. The PS5 is hard to find among retailers, and despite Sony’s plans to ramp up PS5 production this summer, the company has warned that the stock shortage will continue into 2022.

Buying the PS5 is not impossible, and we have regularly seen replenishments in stores like GameStop, Antonine, and Best Buy over time, but the console is still sold out. Target, Walmart, and Good Buy saw more PS5s on Wednesday and Thursday, according to some sources. Stores frequented by the console have also replenished PlayStation Direct drops, which take place in the afternoons and where people have to queue to buy the console.



According to a source from our PS5 Restock Twitter Tracker Matt Swider, the target date for the replacement of the PS5 is not today (May 19), as many Target stores in the US have secured their inventory with pure future orders. Thursday, May 20 seems likely to be the target for the replenishment, as this is the day we expect Walmart and Best Buy to have the Sony console in stock. We could see PS5 shares tomorrow (May 20) and new shares from Walmart and Good Buy could create a super PS5 late May restock Thursday.

Widespread semiconductor bottlenecks have affected console production, graphics cards, and numerous other industries, including the automotive industry. Target is a reliable retailer when it comes to replenishing the PS5, and we have seen that the next-gen consoles have been well-stocked since the consoles were launched. Target did not have PS5 availability in the months leading up to its launch, but since then we have seen several restocking in Target stores and pickups.

What’s The Status Of The PlayStation 5 Restock In India



The PlayStation 5 pre-orders will be released live at 12pm on Flipkart, Amazon, and Sony India’s official website. The console was available for pre-order in February 2021. The PS5 can also be pre-ordered at the official Sony India Store. However, entries on Flipkart and Amazon India show that the console is currently not for sale.

The next refill date for PS5 India is June 2021. This is the second pre-order sale of its PlayStation 5 console in India, with the first following the first round of pre-orders in February. Sony has not yet announced the date of the next sale, but the report says the third sale will take in June. The PS5 launched in India in February, after an initial round of pre-orders in January.

Sony’s latest game console, the PlayStation 5, sold out in seconds in India due to the ongoing global chip shortage. The PS5 was launched in India on February 2, 2021, but we have not yet heard any official information on when it will be back in stock.

Gamers in India have been vocal about the inability of Sony’s latest game console, the PlayStation 5, to sell out since its launch. Most game enthusiasts in India find it hard to try the Sony PlayStation 5.



Advance sales for Sony’s newest games console began earlier this year, but only limited units were available. The pre-ordering process took place in January, followed by a limited number of Sony PlayStation 5 devices that were available when it launched in February.

In an effort to capitalize on demand, retailers turned pre-orders into a free market by opening the floodgates for a day and allowing fast and savvy shoppers to step in. Some were asked to go to their local GameStop to secure a pre-order for the day, while some got lucky in one of Walmart’s listings for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition.

While GameStop released a press release touting the availability of the PS5 at the time, there was no product page to buy one. As we said, the shelves in the UK were closed at that time and they are still digital. Product pages for PS5 and PS5 Digital are available at Best Buy and Amazon.com for both.

With the predicted increase in games, Sony has doubled PlayStation production to 10 million units by the end of March 2021. This should help in terms of pre-order panic. Sony currently plans to produce five million PlayStation 5 game consoles by the end of 2021.

PlayStation 5 consoles imported from abroad are not covered by the guarantee, according to the report. Sony PS5 consoles are sold by importers on the grey market, and according to this report, Sony managers said that customers in India can take advantage of warranty benefits for the consoles without needing an official Sony warranty card.