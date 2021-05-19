New Rumors Says New Redesigned MacBook Pro May Come Soon This Summer With 64GB RAM & 10-Core Chip

According to a recent Bloomberg article, Apple’s redesigned MacBook Pro series with Apple Silicon may be available this summer. The new MacBook Pros are said to have eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores, with graphics core options of 16 or 32.

Redesigned MacBook Pro – What To Expect

The high-performance cores would be used for processor-intensive tasks in this setup, while the high-efficiency cores would be used for more specific uses.

The new M1 chip has an 8-core architecture that includes four high-efficiency cores and four high-performance cores. The latest MacBook Pros will also have an advanced Neural Engine for processing machine learning tasks, according to the article.

Apple is preparing two separate processors for the upcoming MacBook Pros, codenamed Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die: both feature eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores for a total of ten, but will be available with either 16 or 32 graphics cores.

High-performance cores take over for more difficult tasks, while energy-efficient cores run at slower speeds for more simple tasks like web searching, saving battery life. The new chips vary from the M1’s architecture, which in the current 13-inch MacBook Pro has four high-performance cores, four energy-efficient cores, and eight graphics cores.

According to the article, the latest MacBook Pros would have up to 64GB of memory, up from the current M1 Macs’ maximum configuration of 16GB.

The study also confirms that the upcoming MacBook Pros would have an HDMI port and an SD card slot. Magnetic MagSafe technology is also expected to make a charging comeback.

Finally, Bloomberg reports that Apple is considering an upgrade to the low-end 13-inch MacBook Pro that will use the M1 chip’s successor. This processor is said to have the same number of processing cores as the M1 but to be faster. The number of graphics cores will be increased from seven or eight to nine or ten.

