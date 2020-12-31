YOUTUBE IS HOSTING THE ‘HELLO 2021 INDIA’ VIRTUAL NEW YEAR’S EVE

Step into the new year by tapping in your YouTube. YouTube is all decorated to host the Hello 2021 India- The Virtual New Year’s Eve on the night of 31st sharp at 11:00 PM. Its the end of 2020 and if like the most of all you’re stuck at home with no plans, YouTube has your back! It can be your personal Bollywood night with stars like Badshah and Tiger Shroff. It will be hosted by no other than the comdey legend Zakir Khan himself.

What’s that? Your dance partner for the biggest New Year’s party is here! Get🕺with @iTIGERSHROFF at #Hello2021 on 31st December at 11:00 PM IST. pic.twitter.com/A60qgd5BQk — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) December 26, 2020

This can be your New year eve’s ultimate saviour. All you have to do is reach to the Google Search Page and search New Year’s Eve and then you’ll be showered with rain of party poppers. We do its not as exciting as every year but at least this is at least something in face of the distastrous year we’ve had.

Many are looking forward for the HELLO 2021 INDIA

At midnight tomorrow:

“Chaliye shuru karte hain twenty TWENTYYY ONE!”https://t.co/ENI9MSo5eL — ᕕ (@arifkhan7) December 30, 2020

Youtube is the new doordarshanhttps://t.co/lJMwxLQRX8 — darth-chatri (@DarthChatri) December 30, 2020

The 2020 memes will always have our heart<