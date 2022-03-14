9 Must-Have Sales Tools For Startups

Starting a business is one of the most amazing things you can ever achieve in life. At the start of your journey, you may face a lot of difficulties while trying to survive, especially when it comes to boosting your sales.

Sales could make or break your startup. It’s extremely important to any business, whether it’s just starting or already established. Without adequate sales returns, you won’t be able to generate enough cash to survive. It’ll be difficult to pay your loans, utilities, suppliers, and other business essentials.

Now that most startups produce sales and revenue online, customer data management has become more challenging. Unfortunately, most businesses are focused on the internal sales process that they neglect to generate and convert leads.

Luckily, there’s a wide range of smart tools that can help you automate, enhance, and boost your sales operations, such as Auto Dialer and sales intelligence software. With these tools, you can optimize the sales process and grow your business.

Here are some excellent tools that can help you focus on generating and closing deals:

1. Ringless Voicemail System

A ringless voicemail system allows you to reach your customers using a voice-recorded message they can open anytime they want. Since it’s ringless, it leaves a notification similar to a missed call that intrigues people to check it out.

In addition, it comes with a powerful lead generation tool that searches for potential customers, resulting in a good response rate of 10 to 20%. Not only that, but it also comes with Short Message Service (SMS) marketing software that lets you send messages to thousands of people in less than 15 minutes.

On top of that, a ringless voicemail system is one of the cheapest and most effective tools you can find in the market. With just a couple of cents, you can connect with a large group of people. The great thing about this system is that you’ll only pay for the messages successfully delivered by the software. This makes it perfect for small and medium enterprises with limited capital.

If this grabs your attention and interest, you might want to try Unlimited Ringless Voicemail and start reaping its benefits now. Here are some features you surely don’t want to miss:

Effortless And Efficient: This software allows you to send hundreds or even thousands of messages and voicemails in a matter of minutes with a simple click.

Demands Responses: Unlike other direct phone calls, ringless voicemail requires a response from your recipients. This prevents your messages from being easily dismissed by your target market.

Compatibility: This software is compatible with both landline and mobile devices.

Scheduled Messaging: It allows you to schedule messages ahead of time, especially if you have important commitments to attend to in the following days.

If you haven’t tried this tool, you’re missing out on exceptional features that can boost your sales operations. For more information, call your local provider.

2. CRM Platform

A Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform is a powerful sales and marketing tool that offers robust functions to generate and boost sales. Fortunately, some companies offer free CRM platforms, but their tools and features are limited. For startups like you, this could be a great option and a chance to try out the software.

If you’ve seen what it can do and have money to spare, you can try the full version that provides various tools at your disposal. These paid CRM platforms offer decision-making tools that help companies learn more about their prospects before finalizing their strategies.

With a reliable CRM platform, you can assess customer engagement to determine which products and services attract more people. With this, you can push fast-moving brands to make more sales.

Given the various outstanding functions of a CRM platform, it will serve your business well to optimize all the features of this comprehensive sales tool.

3. Social Selling Tool

Social selling tools are perfect for startup businesses that want to expand their horizons and make more sales in the global market. Using this tool, you can easily hype your products and services, build brand recognition, and generate more sales by targeting billions of users all over the world.

In addition, social selling tools allow you to build serious and professional connections that’ll help you generate more revenue. Not only that, this tool will do all the hard work for you, including finding out who your prospects are and other repetitive and time-consuming tasks.

Furthermore, social selling tools can guide you in making decisions about the products and services you need to push in the market. It can also help you maintain your rankings and position in social media and the world of digital marketing.

Moreover, social selling tools have great features that make generating and converting leads easier, allowing you to:

Use email services to connect with a large group of people.

Receive recommendations about the right prospects.

Have real-time updates about your customers.

Access the advanced searching platform to find the right customers for your company.

Have access to a dashboard that measures and tracks your sales and outcomes.

With social selling tools, you’ll be able to push your brands by digging deeper into the emotions of your potential customers.

4. Live Chat Software

Live chat software is one of the best tools for startup businesses that need to identify the purpose or intent of their visitors. This will help them construct a message through chat at the crucial stage of communicating with their viewers.

Also, live chat software allows your business to engage with your visitors instantly and determine sales leads effectively. In addition, it enables you to connect with your target audience using the platform’s live chat prompts and eye-catchers.

Here are the other benefits of using live chat software for your consideration:

Attracting potential leads in real-time using the pre-form chat function.

Storing acquired leads, including your conversations using your favorite CRM platform through easy integration.

Determining upsell opportunities to enable your team to generate and close deals immediately.

On a side note, live chat software provides you with a detailed report that shows valuable insights like how grateful and happy your visitors are. Guided by visitor feedback, you can take steps to improve the quality of your service.

6. Sales Engagement Software

If you’re looking for a great tool that effectively and efficiently manages your sales, you might want to consider sales engagement software. Here are the features of sales engagement software that may improve your sales and promote brand awareness:

Sales communications

Reliable dashboard and platform

Predictive forecast

Lead accounting scoring

Opportunity scoring

Email and web tracking

Of course, all the systems mentioned in this article are great sales tools. However, one function stands out among the rest—an email and web tracking tool. This smart feature will help you track the performance of a specific blog post, particularly its ability to generate traffic.

Also, it’s pretty powerful as it allows you to monitor and check in real-time the emails and links being opened, resulting in more favorable sales and closed deals. Furthermore, you may utilize the data you acquire to determine your prospects.

7. Customer Communication Tool

A customer communication tool is a centralized consumer engagement software equipped with essential features that help deliver a better sales experience. In short, it’s one of the best tools you can find in the market, perfect for any business, big or small.

It has a wide range of helpful features, such as artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, secure browsing, video chat, and live chat. In addition, this software enables your customer sales team to actively resolve any real-time issues throughout different platforms.

Also, the analytics feature of this tool helps you improve your customer engagement performance through proper data interpretation. This will provide you with a deeper understanding of your customers’ experiences.

In addition, analytics can help you track different aspects in one sitting. It includes sales agent performance, information base statistics, powerful chat analytics, and chatbot reporting.

On top of that, customer communication tools offer many other benefits you might want to consider, including:

Understanding the needs of your website audience and connecting with them.

Non-stop collection of information to qualify potential leads.

Utilizing the robust live chat software to support customers in real-time.

Increasing sales conversations.

Increasing conversion rates.

Moreover, you may use this tool as a sales bot to gather important information and contact details of your prospects 24/7, giving you essential data that’ll help you generate more leads and close more deals.

8. Sales Email Tracking Tool

A sales email tracker is another effective tool that helps you efficiently meet sales goals by converting more leads into actual and loyal customers. A distinct feature of this software is its ability to make a pipeline that keeps you and your sales team connected and synchronized throughout the entire sales process.

In addition, a sales email tracking tool can track your emails, documents, and websites. With this, you gain helpful insights on how to engage better with your customers using different platforms and other modes of communication.

Furthermore, most of these tools have features that enable you to share your work and campaign with your sales team in real-time to avoid confusion.

9. Appointment Scheduling Software

You might have a couple of sales tools that promote customer engagement, track records, and foster consumer relationships. But do you have software that’ll help you schedule crucial meetings and appointments with clients? If you don’t have one yet, you might want to try a reliable appointment scheduling tool.

An appointment scheduling tool is a master scheduling platform you can use to properly schedule your meetings and other important engagements into your calendar. Also, it offers important features you can use on different occasions, from sales expositions to demos and interviews.

Unlike other complicated software, an appointment scheduling tool has a user-friendly interface that allows sales agents to use it anytime, anywhere.

Some companies offer free trials for those who might be interested in using an appointment scheduling tool. Also, it’s perfectly detailed and has a wide range of functions that cover your essential scheduling tasks.

10. BI Analytics Platform

Let your company move forward with the help of powerful and market-leading analytics software. Business Intelligence (BI) analytics software lets you unlock and prioritize new prospects throughout the process by adding a data-driven platform to your sales cycle.

Also, this software allows your sales team to monitor crucial information that’ll drive your company, such as outbound strategies, customer satisfaction, and making sales meetings. In this case, you’ll be able to manage your sales operations effectively and bring more sales to your business.

Furthermore, BI analytics enables you to accurately predict and forecast the behavior of your customers when they make a purchase based on a specific category. Because of this, you’ll be able to make strategic decisions and boost the performance of your company.

Moreover, this tool empowers your sales agents, sales executives, and account managers to provide a strong layer of visibility throughout their entire sales activities, from planning to generating and converting leads. And with advanced cloud technology and machine learning, you’ll be able to take consumer insights to the next level.

Final Words

One of the most challenging parts of starting a business is boosting sales to generate revenue that’ll help you sustain your operations. However, it’s not as easy as it seems. Thankfully, there are great tools that can help you improve your operations, leading to greater returns.

These include ringless voicemail systems, CRM platforms, social selling tools, live chat software, BI analytics platforms, appointment scheduling software, email track tools, sales engagement software, and customer engagement and communication tools. These tools will help you take your startup business to a whole new and exciting level.

Furthermore, always consider the needs of your business when choosing an effective sales tool. Evaluate the features thoroughly to determine which tool will work best for your startup. If your budget is tight, try other services free of charge or at a low cost. What’s important is how you use them to achieve your goals.