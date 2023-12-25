You may now put your questions to rest because there is a free Steam demo that shows you what the hybrid of Hogwarts Legacy and Zelda might look like. With “a variety of spells to match unimaginable spell effects,” Wave Game’s roguelike Magicraft game is played.

“The mythology! The courageous person who saves the world will be the one to remove the staff!” The formal summary says thus. “Magicraft is a roguelike, magic action game. The central idea of the game is an airborne magical fantasy realm besieged by ancient gods. The player will take on the role of a valiant hero who ventures into this realm, wields the fabled staff, battles monsters, conjures up special spells, vanquishes the ancient gods, and rescues the world from their invasion!

Magicraft is an independent roguelike game that you can play for free in early access right now. It blends the magic of Hogwarts Legacy with the exploration of The Legend of Zelda, and it has a “cute painting style and nonsense plot.”

Recently released on Steam in early access, Magicraft equips you with an abundance of staffs and spells that you may combine to unleash a wide range of assaults while scurrying from adversary to enemy and room to chamber. Furthermore, there are an infinite number of combinations you may make, so every playtime is unique. You can thus battle your way to victory by burning, freezing, exploding, melting, and so on.

Hogwarts Legacy and The Legend of Zelda

Launched this year Nintendo Switch edition of Hogwarts Legacy has contributed to its rise to prominence as one of the top games of 2023. Although Hogwarts Legacy was only released on the Switch earlier this month, it has already surpassed Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in popularity. The Warner Bros. game’s ability to catch up in a matter of weeks is fairly astounding, given the magnitude of both of these games.

The fact that Hogwarts Legacy is doing so well on the Switch is a bit surprising, given that the game is also playable on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and other platforms. In addition, players couldn’t play it on the Nintendo system for another nine months after its original release. As anticipated, the Harry Potter game on a portable device isn’t nearly the same as it is on a next-generation platform, as seen by the initial Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch pictures, which were immediately contrasted with the PS1 Hagrid. Fortunately, many appear to have found the wait worthwhile, as several expressed surprise at how fantastic the game appeared on the Nintendo Switch.

Before a deeper inspection revealed that it’s just not supposed to be on the system, fans were first pleasantly astonished by how well it performed on it. It most likely has bugs, malfunctions, speed difficulties, you name it. But fear not—a hilariously large patch update was been made available to Nintendo Switch owners.