Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Reveals Collector’s Edition

The February 2023 Nintendo Direct was one for the books, as it unveiled the much-anticipated trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The game took center stage, giving fans a glimpse into the next adventure of Link, the hero of the franchise. But it was the Collector’s Edition and the new Link Amiibo that had fans buzzing with excitement.

The Collector’s Edition of the game, priced at $129.99, comes with a range of exciting extras that are sure to delight fans of the franchise. Along with the game itself, the Collector’s Edition features a steel box, an ICONART poster featuring Link atop a platform overlooking a beautiful landscape, an art book with character designs and more, and a pin set. The popularity of Collector’s Edition extras is no secret, and pre-orders for the Collector’s Edition of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are already flying off the shelves. The number of pins included in the set has not been disclosed, but fans are eager to find out.

In addition to the Collector’s Edition, a new Link Amiibo was also revealed, marking the first time since 2019 that the main protagonist of The Legend of Zelda has been featured in an Amiibo. The 2023 Link Amiibo features the blonde-haired hero with his arm extended out, harnessing the power from his gauntlet, armed with his sword and a set of arrows attached to his hip. The Link Amiibo will not be included in the Collector’s Edition and must be purchased separately, but that hasn’t stopped fans from eagerly snapping them up.

In addition to the standard version, a collector's edition of The Legend of #Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on 5/12. Please check with your local retailer for more information on availability pic.twitter.com/rssi7iOZsj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2023

For fans of the franchise, the release of a new Link Amiibo is a big deal, as older Amiibos from previous releases is also set to restock in select stores. This has led many to speculate that they will have significant power buffs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, making them even more appealing to fans. As the 13th addition to the Link Amiibo series, this one is sure to be a hot commodity among fans of the franchise.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches on May 12 for the Nintendo Switch, and fans are counting down the days. With the Collector’s Edition and the new Link Amiibo, there’s never been a better time to be a fan of The Legend of Zelda. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the franchise or just discovering it for the first time, this is one game and set of extras you won’t want to miss.