In a resounding nod to India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem, Zepto co-founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, both just 22, have topped the Avendus Wealth Hurun India Uth Series 2025 – Under 30 List. This inaugural list, released on July 17, celebrates 79 young leaders under the age of 30 who are creating outsized impact across industries and driving India’s new economic narrative.

In this article, we will delve into the standout leaders of the inaugural Uth Series 2025, exploring how India’s brightest young minds are transforming industries, redefining success, and shaping the country’s economic future.

Credits: Fortune India

Zepto’s Meteoric Rise: Leading by Example

From launching in 2021 to achieving unicorn status in record time, Zepto’s story has become the gold standard for Gen Z entrepreneurship in India. As the poster boys of India’s 10-minute grocery delivery revolution, Palicha and Vohra have not just built a brand — they’ve reshaped consumer expectations and set benchmarks for execution, scale, and innovation in the quick commerce space.

Their top position on the Uth Series list is a reflection of their visionary leadership, operational discipline, and relentless pursuit of innovation, even amid a highly competitive landscape.

Who Else Made the Cut?

The list is a kaleidoscope of India’s young talent pool, spanning cities and sectors — from mobility and healthcare to fintech and luxury retail.

Some other notable names include:

AVR Shree Smaran of AVR Swarna Mahal Jewellers

Arjun Deshpande of Generic Aadhaar

Shiva Sankeshwar of Vijayanand Travels

Rahul Rawat of Digantara (space-tech)

Mihir Menda of RMZ Boston (real estate innovation)

Co-founders of Swish, a competing 10-minute delivery startup — Ujjwal Sukheja, Saran S and Aniket Shah — also feature on the list, signalling the growing relevance of ultrafast logistics in India’s evolving consumption story.

Women Disruptors on the Rise

Six women leaders feature in the U30 cohort, making waves in their respective sectors:

Devika Gholap (28) , the youngest woman on the list, is leading digital pathology innovation at OptraSCAN

Devanshi Kejriwal (EdTech)

Radhika Ambani (pharma)

Ananyashree Birla (microfinance)

Vrushali Prasade (AI-healthcare)

Romita Mazumdar (MarTech & beauty)

These women are not just participating in industries — they’re transforming them. From leveraging AI in healthcare to creating scalable microfinance ecosystems, they represent the inclusive evolution of India’s innovation economy.

Mumbai Tops City-Wise Tally

Mumbai, India’s financial nerve centre, leads with 15 entrepreneurs on the list. Its dominance reinforces its position as not only a business capital but also a launchpad for next-gen founders. Bengaluru and Delhi follow closely, showcasing a pan-India entrepreneurial spirit.

What the Leaders Are Saying

Apurva Sahijwani, MD & CEO, Avendus Wealth Management, said:

“Today’s founders are starting earlier, scaling faster, and bringing a global perspective to everything they do. They are transforming industries and expanding India’s presence on the world stage.”

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder & Chief Researcher at Hurun India, added:

“The U30 cohort is proof that India’s startup ecosystem is maturing – not just in valuation, but in vision.”

He further noted that these leaders have collectively raised over $5 billion in equity, created 64,000+ jobs, and attracted $270 million in startup debt — underlining their tangible economic impact.

Credits: Adda247

A New Era of Purpose-Led Entrepreneurship

The Uth Series report underscores a fundamental shift in how young Indians approach business. Sustainability, social relevance, and long-term value creation are no longer afterthoughts — they’re part of the blueprint.

Whether it’s Svatantra Microfin’s employment impact or Perplexity’s investor-backed AI innovation, the common thread is deliberate, mission-driven growth.

What’s Next?

This Under-30 list is just the beginning. Avendus and Hurun will soon unveil Under-35 and Under-40 cohorts, further spotlighting India’s expanding base of high-impact leaders.

With their global ambitions and local roots, these young entrepreneurs are scripting the next chapter in India’s economic rise — one bold idea at a time.