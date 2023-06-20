Zimbabwe central bank to launch p2p Platform for digital currencies

Zimbabwe Central Bank has announced plans to launch a peer-to-peer (P2P) platform aimed at facilitating transactions using a gold-backed digital currency. This innovative initiative seeks to harness the country’s vast gold reserves to provide a stable and secure medium for online transactions, thus addressing longstanding challenges associated with Zimbabwe’s volatile economy.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is in the final stages of establishing a peer-to-peer (P2P) platform to facilitate transactions involving digital gold tokens. As per a report by the Sunday Mail on June 17, the central bank intends to launch the platform by the end of the month, marking a significant step forward in Zimbabwe’s digital gold token initiatives.

To stabilize the Zimbabwean dollar and reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, the central bank has introduced a P2P platform as part of its comprehensive measures. This platform aims to address local demand for the greenback. Notably, the recent announcement regarding digital gold tokens follows closely on the heels of the central bank’s launch of a gold-backed digital currency. As previously reported by Bitcoin.com News, the central bank initially stated that these tokens would serve as both a medium of exchange and a store of value.

As per the Sunday Mail report, individuals possessing digital gold tokens must open bank accounts specifically designated for “gold tokens.” These accounts will subsequently be converted into a value system benchmarked against the U.S. dollar. Furthermore, the report mentioned that the gold tokens would join Zimbabwe’s existing array of currencies accepted as legal tender.

According to the report, the Reserve Bank has successfully sold approximately 313.9 kilograms of gold-backed digital tokens to date. The report also includes a statement from RBZ’s governor, who disclosed that the P2P platform is being tested.

Governor Mangudya stated, “The upcoming phase of introducing digital gold tokens for transactions using the gold-backed digital currency will commence this month, and we are currently conducting system tests in preparation for the launch.”

The governor of RBZ further remarked that the tokens possess a value tied to the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). Additionally, he emphasized that the digital gold tokens will be securely stored in a dedicated wallet referred to as an e-gold wallet or gold card.

In the same report, Persistence Gwanyanya, an economist and a member of the central bank’s monetary policy committee, commended the actions taken by RBZ. Gwanyanya expressed optimism, stating that he anticipates witnessing favorable outcomes in the weeks ahead.

In conclusion, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is nearing the launch of a peer-to-peer (P2P) platform that will facilitate digital gold token transactions. To reduce the demand for the U.S. dollar and stabilize the Zimbabwean dollar, the RBZ is taking significant steps toward establishing a robust digital currency ecosystem.

These initiatives hold the potential to enhance financial inclusion, attract foreign investors, and create a more resilient economic future for Zimbabwe.

