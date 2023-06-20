General Electric Exits Gas Turbine Services Market in Russia, Citing New Business Strategy

General Electric has reportedly halted its servicing of gas turbines at thermal power plants in Russia, according to an article published in the Russian business daily Kommersant on Tuesday. Citing insider sources within power-generating companies, the publication revealed that General Electric had suspended its operations in Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. However, it is worth noting that the company continues to provide essential medical equipment and supports existing power services in the region.

This move by General Electric comes as a response to the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which have strained relations between Russia and several Western countries. The invasion of Ukraine has led to international condemnation and economic sanctions against Russia, prompting many companies to reconsider their operations within the country.

While General Electric’s decision to suspend gas turbine servicing in Russia is in line with the broader international response to the invasion, the company continues to uphold its commitment to the health sector. By providing essential medical equipment, General Electric aims to support the healthcare infrastructure and ensure the well-being of individuals in need.

General Electric’s Suspension of Gas Turbine Servicing Raises Questions about its Operations in Russia

It is important to highlight that the information presented here is based on the report by Kommersant and should be verified through official statements or announcements from General Electric. As the situation in Russia and Ukraine remains fluid, it is possible that further developments could impact General Electric’s operations and future decisions regarding its engagement in the region.

