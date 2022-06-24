Zomato board approves acquisition of Blinkit

The Board of Directors of Zomato, a food delivery and Restaurant aggregator company based in Gurgaon, Haryana, has approved the acquisition of Blink Commerce Private Limited.

Famously known as Blinkit, Blink Commerce Private Limited is a quick commerce marketplace. Grocery and other essential materials are delivered to the customer within a few minutes of ordering.

According to Zomato’s filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company is acquiring 33,018 equity shares of Blink Commerce Private Limited. Each share is priced at Rs 13,46,986.01. The total deal is worth, 4447 crores of Indian rupes ($568 million).

Zomato owns a 9% stake in BCPL with 3,249 shared. One equity share and, 3248 preference shares.

Zomato informed its shareholders that this move will help the company succeed in the long term. According to the food delivery company, taking up the quick commerce business has been part of its plans and objectives since the last year. The company has analysed the growth of the quick commerce industry all around the world.

This deal can be seen as an action by Zomato to achieve its strategic priorities and goals in the delivery business.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said that stepping into quick commerce is crucial as their existing food delivery business was steadily growing with profits.

He also added that the company has seen a CAGR growth of 86% in the last four years. Adjusted revenue is $710 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin has been imported from 15.3% in FY19 to 18 % in FY22.