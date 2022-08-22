Zomato to discontinue its premium membership program!

According to recent reports, the popular food tech platform, Zomato is known to be recalibrating its loyalty programs and has closed signups as well as renewals for its flagship program, Zomato Pro. Not just that, it is probably worth noting that the company had already managed to shut down the more premium iteration Zomato Pro Plus earlier, and revised the terms of its co-branded credit card with RBL Bank.

The Gurgaon-based company had intruded Zomato Pro as well as Zomato Pro Plus by simply upgrading its Zomato Gold Programme to Zomato Pro in the year 2020. When contacted, the food delivery firm replied, “Please allow us to inform you that Zomato Pro/Pro Plus is unavailable for renewal as we are working on a new experience for you. We will get back with an update soon.”

Moreover, as per the reports, the online food delivery partner is working with several restaurant partners to craft a new program of sorts. Know that, Zomato Pro members used to get an additional benefit across a wide selection of restaurants, from fine dining hotspots to cafes, legendary restaurants, bars as well as quick service restaurants.

In addition to this, Zomato Pro members in India used to get access to a variety of exclusive delivery offers, which were over and above and when compared to any deals available to other Zomato users. Pro members also used to get priority delivery on the platform, thus delivering to 15-20 percent faster than what you experience right now ensuring peak dinner times.

Not just that Pro users also had a money-back guarantee, which is that if you don’t save 2x the subscription fee of Zomato Pro within the subscription period, Zomato would auto refund your subscription fee at the end of the year.

As noted in a report by The Indian Express, Confirming the development in response to a query sent by them, a Zomato spokesperson said: “While Zomato Pro and Pro Plus are highly loved by our customers and merchants, we want them to be more useful, especially for the busiest customers. and merchant partners.”

“We are taking feedback and working closely with our customers and restaurant partners to develop a new program. Meanwhile, we are not onboarding new members and merchant partners to Zomato Pro and Zomato Pro Plus. Although active members can avail of their benefits as promised, they will not be able to extend/renew their membership once their membership expires,” the spokesperson added.

Reading so far, I hope you must have gotten a fair insight into Zomato discontinuing its Pro offs from the platform, and by now I believe you will be able to decide on your own whether or not you think it was the right thing to do and how much do you think it would affect its business?

