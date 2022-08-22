Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Expansion Could Reveal At Gamescom 2022

During the Investor Relations Call, CD Projekt Red revealed its highly anticipated DLC expansion to Cyberpunk 2077, which would not release this year. Now, it looks like CD Projekt might be making a new expansion DLC for the game. Whether the new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC is announced at Gamescom or not, it is pretty obvious CD Projekt is going to support the title after a disastrous launch in December of 2020.

Gamescom 2022 seems like a good place to reveal upcoming DLC, and to continue CD Projekt Reds’ efforts in turning Cyberpunk 2077 into the juggernaut that it was always meant to be. CD Projekt CEO Adam Kicinski has recently stated the DLC expansion will be a single-player experience for the game. It appears the DLC story-driven expansion is the first and the last, with CD Projekt Red adding no further narrative content for Cyberpunk 2077 beyond this point.

Now, it seems that CD Project Red may have teased a new Cyberpunk-expansion on Twitter. If DLC is not coming, then it is strange that CD Projekt Red would reference this with a Tweet by the game’s official account. Specifically, the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account responded to German YouTuber Varion, asking in an amusing way when Cyberpunk 2077s DLC is coming.

Until CD Projekt Red formally announced CD Projekt Reds’ title, we cannot know for sure what the forthcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC releases will be called, or even what it will include. The names of Cyberpunk 2077s upcoming DLC releases may just be revealed thanks to the information that was reportedly discovered on Epic Games Store.

As part of their latest earnings call, CD Projekt confirmed the previously announced paid Cyberpunk 2077 expansion – that the developers said would bring a new storyline is now expected to come out next year, with more DLC on the way.

Wann Cyberpunk-Expansion? — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 18, 2022

CD Projekt Red said the game’s marketing for the DLC would start in 2022, at around the time the leaked DLC was revealed. As to exactly when the upcoming DLC will first be shown, Gamescom seems to be the most likely location given the timeframe for the tweet. CDPR has been working on fixing Cyberpunk since it launch and have released numerous updates and fixes with the most recent one being patch 1.5 which bought the game more closely to what it was intended to be.

On May 26, 2022, Cyberpunk 2077s first DLC appears leaked The dialogue for the first Cyberpunk expansion appears to be leaked, outlining a major mission. Details of the paid-for Cyberpunk 2077 Story Expansion have remained restricted following CD Projekts decision to shift development focus towards fixing Cyberpunk 2077s problems following its catastrophic late-2020 release.