Blue Sky Analytics secured $1.2M backed by BEENEXT

Blue Sky Analytics, a Gurgaon based geospatial data intelligence, has now secured a $1.2 million in a seed funding round, backed by the BEENEXT Emerging Asia Pte Ltd.

Zerodha backer Rainmatter Capital Private Limited, and Stanford Angel & Entrepreneurs also joined the funding round.

Teruhide Sato, Founder, and Managing Partner, BEENEXT, said,

“Over the last couple of years, there has been an increased focus on geospatial technology. There is strong potential in this segment, and we see tremendous scope for innovation, especially in a post-COVID-19 era where we need to support sustainable solutions. We would like to see Blue Sky Datasets become the gold standard for climate-based decision making across industries.”

“At Blue Sky, our goal is to build exemplary data products that can assist global customers in quantifying climate risk and making sustainable investment decisions,” said Abhilasha, in a statement.