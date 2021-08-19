Log In Register
Zuckerberg once again gets sucked into the trending list following the unveiling of Horizon Workrooms.

Mark Zuckerberg has once again occupied the hotspot on Twitter, as the Facebook CEO becomes the talk of the Twitter town yet again. The recent jolt to the trending list is following the announcement of Horizon Workrooms, an ambitious VR initiative by the company. The pandemic has sure closed the world, however, Facebook is exploring new opportunities to open up the world to possibilities. It is a well-known fact that the company has been tweaking around with VR. It has always made it a point to extend the possibilities of virtual reality beyond gaming. And perhaps, it might have hit the mark this time. Or perhaps not.

Horizon Workrooms

With the pandemic drawing people to their homes, completely transforming what normalcy was, humans have been looking for new ways to adapt to the unexpected curveball. Very soon, online meetings became the trend as we worked out a formula of life with work from home. But looks like the usual zoom meetings and google meets aren’t enough to fill the void left by the pandemic. Thus, Facebook has come forward adding fire to their already fiery ideas related to virtual reality.

Horizon Workrooms, the latest innovation brought forth by Facebook, is a virtual reality app that almost creates an illusion of working together in a room. Horizon Workrooms is will be a free app for the owners of Oculus 2 headsets. It would not be an exaggeration to call the workrooms as a quite ambitious effort on the part of the company to expand the scope of virtual reality beyond the domain of gaming. Although people have conflicted opinions about the workrooms, it cannot be denied that the app is a brillaint example of how to transform a calamity into an opportunity. Although workrooms is not yet a completion of the company’s goal since it still has to be refined to an extend, the possibility cannot be overruled of Horizon Workrooms being a preview of what is to come. In other words, it shows the extend to which the company has progressed on its idea of clubbing hardware abd software together.

Responses on Twitter

Twitter as usual has taken up the case and soon enough, Mark Zuckerberg entered the trending list. While some users are quite intrigued by the latest addition, another group is not very impressed. Some are still holding old grudges. Let us take a look at the few responses and reactions on Twitter.

Looks like Zuckerberg has a lot of cleaning up to do.

The metaverse dream is yet to be fulfilled. Does not mean it is not a possibility.

 

 

 

