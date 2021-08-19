Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition launched in India with 64MP Triple Cameras, 120Hz Display

Realme launched two new GT series smartphones in India. The Realme GT 5G is the company’s latest flagship smartphone, as well as the Realme GT Master Edition, which is the least expensive smartphone to future Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon 888 mobile SOC while the Realme GT Master Edition houses a Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Let us look quickly at the main features and specs of the Realme GT lineup before talking to prices and availability.

Realme GT 5G

The Realme GT 5G comes with flagship specifications such as a high-resolution screen, a glass sandwich design, or a dual-tone vegan leatherback, and much more.

Realme GT’s key highlight is that it houses Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 processor at the lowest possible price in the market. Realme GT’s USP is that it offers the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor at the lowest possible price. The 5nm flagship SoC clocks at 2.84GHz and comes with either 8GB and 128GB internal storage, or 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The handset supports dynamic RAM expansion, which adds 7GB additional RAM to the device’s physical memory. It comes pre-installed with Android 11 on top of Realme UI 2.0.

The smartphone features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz as well as a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and accommodates the 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut along with HDR10+ support. In addition, there is a fingerprint sensor incorporated in the display for biometric authentication. The smartphone is fueled by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. According to the company, the device can be fully charged in just 35 minutes.

Realme has also included a stainless steel VC cooling system to keep the device cool during high-performance workloads. During intensive activities like gaming or video editing, the device’s temperature can be reduced by up to 15 degrees celsius.

In terms of optics, the Realme GT 5G has a three-camera arrangement on the back. These include a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, there’s a 16MP selfie camera with a punch-hole cutout. Aside from these features, the smartphone supports 5G networks.

At last but not least, Wi-Fi 6e with standard Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.2 are also available for high-speed connectivity. In terms of ports, there is a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, as well as the precious 3.5mm headphone jack. It will be available in three color options: Dashing Blue, Dashing Silver, and Racing Yellow.

Realme GT Master Edition

The back panel of the Realme GT Master Edition has what the manufacturer refers to as the suitcase design, which was designed by legendary tech designer Naoto Fukusawa.

The Realme GT Master Edition is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SOC and is paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. It also comes with Dynamic RAM Expansion, which extends the physical memory by 5GB. Realme UI 2.0 is installed on top of Android 11.

The GT Master Edition will receive two years of OS and security updates, according to Realme. The display is a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits along with a 120Hz refresh rate that enables a seamless user experience while gaming or using day-to-day operations.

The battery has a capacity of 4,300mAh and supports 65W SuperDart fast charging. The back sports a triple camera setup, with the primary camera being a 64MP sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. A 32MP selfie shooter is embedded in a punch hole in the device’s top left corner. The Realme GT Master Edition comes with 5G capability, WiFi 6 as well as standard Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Price and Availability of Realme GT lineup

In terms of pricing, the top-end Realme GT 5G will be available in two variants. The entry-level 8GB + 128GB model will cost Rs. 37,999, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB model will cost Rs. 41,999.

The Realme GT Master Edition will also be available in three different variants. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs. 25,999. The entry-level 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 27,999, while the top-tier 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 29,999.

Both smartphones will be available for purchase primarily on Flipkart as well as Realme’s own online marketplace. The Realme GT 5G will be available for order on August 25, while the Realme GT Master Edition will be available on the next day i.e. August 26.