Zupee secured $8M in Series A round led by Matrix Partners India

Zupee, a skill-based gaming startup has now secured $8 million in the funding round of Series A, led by the Matrix Partners India, with participation from Falcom Edge Capital, Orios Venture Partners, WestCap Group and Zupee’s early-stage investor Smile Group.

Dilsher Singh Malhi, CEO of Zupee, said,

“We at Zupee are geared to serve 100 million users and be a leader in skill-based gaming in India. We will be using the capital raised from this round to invest deeper in technology, team, and marketing.”

“Zupee has built a truly unique mobile-gaming product that allows players to showcase their knowledge, while at the same time tap into their intrinsic need to compete with their friends and other gamers,” said Tarun Davda, Managing Director, Matrix India.

“India leads the world in mobile game downloads with more than five billion downloads in 2019. Zupee’s strong growth in users and total gameplay is a testament to the potential of the platform,” he added.

The company which is founded by the IIT Kanpur Graduates Siddhant Saurabh and Dilsher Singh Malhi in the year 2018, Zupee runs live quiz tournaments on its application, in which users compete with friends and other players for prizes.

