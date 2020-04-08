Fingerlix secured Rs 14 Cr in fresh funding round

Mumbai based Fingerlix, a ready to cook startup has now secured INR 14 crore in the fresh funding round led by its existing investors including the Zephyr Peacock, RB Investments, Swiggy, and Accel.

According to the report, Fingerlix allotted compulsory convertible preference shares at INR 501.08 per share. With this round, the startup valuation stands at INR 337 crore.

Fingerlix was founded by Varun, Abhijit, Shripad, and Shrikrishna in the year 2016. The startup offers ready to cook products such as mixes, curries, dals, parathas, batters, and fully ready accompaniments. It also lets clients customize dishes to their taste.

In the year 2017, Fingerlix has secured INR 45 core in the Series B funding round from the new investor and existing investor Zephyr. It also secured money from venture debt firm Alteria Capital Advisors.

