Black Friday 2021 Deals on Smartwatches

With the greatest Black Friday smartwatch bargains, you may save a lot of money. Discounted wearables from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Garmin, and other leading brands are among our top selections.

These Black Friday smartwatch bargains are a terrific place to start if you’re looking for a timepiece with contactless payment, sleep monitoring, and even stress management capabilities.

Next year’s Black Friday specials feature significant discounts on label smartwatches such as the Apple Watch 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Walmart’s Black Friday sales now feature price cuts on the Apple Watch 3 and Apple Watch SE, while Amazon’s Black Friday specials include price cuts on a selection of smartwatches.

The best smartwatches are created by a variety of well-known firms, so keep reading to find out about our top picks across the board.

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) – Slashed at $169 via Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 is on sale at Walmart ahead of the holidays. The Series 3 is still a fantastic smartwatch thanks to its up-to-date software and stylish, long-lasting design.

Apple Watch Series 7 – Slashed to $200 off via AT&T

Purchase any two Apple Watch 7 devices from AT&T and get a $200 reduction on your whole order. The new timepiece is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It boasts a bigger/brighter display, increased durability (IPX6 certification), and can charge up to 33% quicker.

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) – Slashed to $349 via Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm) for $349. That’s one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for a Series 6. In contrast to Series 5, the latest model has blood-oxygen sensors, allowing users to more closely monitor their health. The Apple Watch Series 6 also sports a stunning, always-on Retina display.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 – Slashed to $229 via Walmart

For Black Friday, get the basic 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 for $20 off the regular price. Samsung’s newest smartwatch boasts an athletic design, as well as a cool body composition analysis feature and updated Wear OS software.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic – Slashed to $349 via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and its rotating bezel are now available for purchase in advance of Black Friday. This is the smartwatch for you if you desire an enhanced design and easy Samsung ecosystem connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 – Slashed to $179 via Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 from last year is now on sale as part of an incredible Black Friday offer. Right now, you can save more than $200 on the 41mm, Bluetooth-only version of the smartwatch in silver.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 – Slashed to $199 via Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, as Samsung’s first fitness-focused smartwatch, is ideal for Android phone customers who love a variety of activities. It’s slender and streamlined, making it an excellent fashion statement.

Fitbit Versa 2 – Slashed to $199 via Walmart

The Versa 2, one of the finest cheap smartwatches available, is currently on sale at Best Buy. It contains all of the standard heart, step, and sleep monitoring features and works with Alexa.

Fitbit Sense – Slashed to $199 via Amazon

The Fitbit Sense is Fitbit’s greatest smartwatch to date. It provides a comprehensive picture of your health and wellness, with features like as a skin temperature sensor and stress management tools.

Also Read: