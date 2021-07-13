E-Sports Organisation 100 Thieves Announces Collaboration With Luxury Brand Gucci



Gucci has unveiled a surprising partnership with the California-based E-Sports and lifestyle organization 100 Thieves. Los Angeles-based sports organization 100 Thieves has completed its first marquee clothing collaboration with Gucci. 100 Thieves will be Launching its first marquee clothing collaboration with Gucci on July 19, the Italian fashion house will provide fans and businesses with unique items.

In 2018 the sports and entertainment company 100 Thieves was founded by the former Call of Duty Pro Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, and the company is focused on the luxury side of E-Sports. The company achieved this through a successful clothing line, the hiring of content creators, and first-class E-Sports teams.

The collaboration with Gucci follows one of the first major collaborations with an established retailer this week when G2 Esports team Ralph Lauren wore the Swedish League of Legends poster boy Martin’s ” Rekkles” Larsson in their signature polos. The worlds of sport and lifestyle merge in the latest collaboration announced by 100 Thieves and Gucci, the famous luxury fashion brand.

The 100 Thieves x Gucci crossover is just the beginning of something significant. Today, 100 thieves announced that the Gucci partnership is coming soon. This is the first time an esports collective has teamed up with a luxury fashion house team, following impressive ties with the FaZe Clan collective and acclaimed Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

Competitive Gaming has cemented its place in the cultural canon, investment and money have poured in, the audience has matured, and fashion has returned the attention. Physically and digitally, Louis Vuitton apparel capsules and studios have created brands that travel together, as in the case of the League of Legends Summoners Cup, a $22 million sporting tournament that is the most-watched sporting tournament on the planet and around the world. As part of the collaboration of League of Legends by Louis Vuitton with Riot Games, Creative Director Nicola Ghesquiere has collaborated with Riot artists to create prestigious in-game cosmetics and physical capsule collections such as bracelets, boots, and bubble skirts.

One of the Champions of League of Legends to receive the state-of-the-art treatment is Qiyana, a melee killer whose round blade is adorned with the famous monogram of the LVs. The sword is an in-game item that sells for $10 for 2,000 tokens and is the centerpiece of the physical collection of Louis Vuitton’s League of Legends, which retails for $2,280.