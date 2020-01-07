12 Vegas Shows Your Mom Will Just Love

Did you know that there’s more to Vegas than gambling? This city is full of entertainment, and your mom’s visit will not be complete without a big stage performance. Signers, acrobats and magicians give dazzling performances; here are 12 top shows your mom will love to see.

Absinthe

If your mom does not take herself too seriously and would get a laugh out of watching scantily dressed acrobats and dancers, Caesar’s Palace is the place to be. Absinthe is famous for its raunchy jokes intended for an adult audience.

Penn & Teller

This show has been around for ages, yet you will never get bored while watching it. Sarcastic Penn and mute Teller are an entertaining duo that presents mind-blowing stunts. Performed at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino, this magic show is truly worth watching.

Le Rêve

A mesmerizing display of love and loss and a little humor; this show brings together acrobatics, swimmers and dancers. Watch breathtaking plunges, dazzling dances and other stunts that tell a story. This 75-minute show takes place at Wynn’s aquatic theatre and has been voted the Best Production Show for 9 years.

Cirque du Soleil

Anyone who has been to Vegas knows this show. It has seven venues in the city and is popular because of the variety of stunts and performances. Your mom would love any of the seven shows, which include ‘O’ by Bellagio, ‘KA’ at MGM Vegas, ‘Zumanity’ at the New York Hotel and many others.

Vegas! The Show

Looking for something glamorous to see? Are you curious about Vegas’ history and vintage icons? Vegas! The show has all these and more.

It recreates some of the most memorable moments and personalities in the City’s history and is a must-watch for anyone who loves a trip down memory lane. It is performed at Planet Hollywood.

Crazy Girls at Planet Hollywood

This is yet another adult-themed show that is worth watching. High heels, lace and poles are part of this sexy burlesque routine that often leaves the audience mesmerized. Choreographed by the city’s finest, Crazy girls show is 75 minutes of pure entertainment.

According to Mike Tan of OnlineCasinoGems, you can enjoy gambling from the comfort of your home. However, the unique burlesque routines in Crazy Girls are the reason to pack your bags and head to Sin City.

Purple Reign

If your mom was a fan of the late artist Prince, then this tribute show is right up her alley. Performed by Jason Tenner at the Tropicana Las Vegas, it takes the audience down memory lane with Prince’s top hits.

Jason Tenner is good at channeling the pop icon, and this show is reported to be thoroughly entertaining. The Tropicana was recently renovated, so you should enjoy the view as well.

Love

Throw it back to the 60s with this show about love and happiness. Performers from the Cirque du Soleil use Beatles songs to perform stunning acrobatics and unimaginable stunts. This show will have you at the edge of your seat with awe.

You should be prepared for the trapeze stunts, trampoline and bungee jumping that are part of this show’s performance at The Mirage. You are guaranteed to leave the place humming to a few Beatles songs after this.

Mac King’s Comedy Magic Show

Mac King is the proverbial king of comedy in Vegas. His show has been running for ages at Harrah’s and has been a hit with viewers of all ages. Because his show is family-friendly, the showroom is always packed.

If you are looking for a good laugh, King’s self-effacing humor is what you need. Combined with his sleight and corny imagination, his performance might be one of the best you get to watch in Vegas. From live animals on stage to funny shadow puppets, this show is often full of surprises.

Nathan Burton’s Comedy Magic

Have an afternoon in Vegas with nothing fun to do? Nathan Burton’s illusionist tactics are a welcome addition to anyone’s day. His shows are high energy and very engaging. They are also family-friendly.

The best thing about Burton’s magic shows is that they are among the most affordable in Vegas. If you do not have that much money to spend, you can still have a good time in this city.

The Rat Pack is Back

This is yet another long-running show in Vegas that is highly entertaining. It is perfect for your mom, especially if she was a fan of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Junior and Dean Martin.

The performers of this show often engage the audience, making it a lively and memorable experience. Along with a live Orchestra at the Tuscany Hotel and Casino, the rat pack is guaranteed to give you one of the best nights in the city.

Motown Revue Hitzville – The Show

Planet Hollywood presents this popular musical performance that is a hit with many. Fans of Tina Turner, Diana Ross and the Four Tops relieve the greatest moments through this dazzling show.

The Star of this show, Jennifer Reeves is backed by the Hitzville band and talented dancers. You will not be able to hold back once the music starts, and the audience is singing and dancing along. Hitzville show is a must-watch in Vegas.

Final Takeaway

Not seeing a show while in Vegas is an injustice. There are shows at any time of the day, in multiple venues. Your mom will enjoy throwback music performances, intriguing burlesque routines and hilarious comedy shows in this city. You should consider paying for tickets in advance for some of these shows to avoid the crowds that are so common in Vegas.

Comments

comments