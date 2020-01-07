How to choose the perfect CBD-infused products for a romantic night

Planning for a romantic night? CBD might be just the thing to make it extra special.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical compound commonly known for being one of the primary components of cannabis. But unlike marijuana, consuming CBD won’t get you high.

CBD itself has been shown to have many health benefits and healing properties. Generally, it’s known for having relaxing and calming qualities, perfect for a nice night with your romantic other.

But what is CBD? What makes it different from marijuana? And how does it work?

CBD is a compound extracted from cannabis plants, the plant genus including marijuana. Although CBD can be derived from the marijuana plant, usually it comes from hemp, which is sort of like a close cousin. More commonly CBD is extracted almost as a side product from hemp during industrial hemp processing.

Because CBD is extracted and purified, it usually does not contain THC, and if it does, usually only in trace amounts. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the psychoactive component of marijuana, responsible for the high. Unlike THC or marijuana, CBD and its related products are legal in the United States so long as it remains less than 0.3% THC by dry weight.

As mentioned before, CBD is known for its healing properties. Many people use it as a treatment for common ailments such as pain, anxiety, and depression.

However, CBD isn’t officially an accepted treatment for most things that people use it for. Most of the support for CBD comes anecdotally, from people whose lives have changed for the better since using CBD.

Some research is currently being conducted to confirm CBD’s effects, and most have shown support. However, scientific research on CBD is still in preliminary phases.

As of now, only one CBD-based drug has been FDA approved: Epidiolex. This approved drug helps people with severe forms of epilepsy minimize their seizures.

Generally, many people have switched to CBD from their pharmaceutical drugs, because CBD is a more natural and less risky treatment. Cannabinoids, the chemical class that includes CBD, is naturally found within the human body. As such, our body has receptors specifically for cannabinoids such as CBD.

CBD interacts within our body’s endocannabinoid system or ECS. This system regulates both physiological and cognitive processes, including mood, memory, inflammation, and pain sensation.

People also like using CBD, because there are few if any side effects. Side effects that could occur from CBD usage include drowsiness, dry mouth, and dizziness. There’s also nearly zero chance of overdosing, compared to typical over-the-counter painkillers.

According to Daily CBD Mag, CBD is now the most researched alternative therapy. It’s preferred over many other health products.

So, if you’re thinking about including CBD in your romantic night, but aren’t sure how-to, here are some suggestions.

CBD Oil

The most common CBD-product you can buy is CBD oil. These come in small bottles and can be taken straight or infused with foods and drinks.

CBD is generally used to treat all kinds of ailments, both physical and cognitive.

If you think CBD oil might be for you, try out PureKana’s CBD oil. It is known for its quality, and it comes in a wide range of potencies and prices. PureKana was mentioned among other oils in GiftWits’s list of ’20 Best CBD Oils on the Market Today.’

Tinctures

Tinctures primarily differ from oils in the extraction method. CBD tinctures are typically stronger than oils. So, if you’re looking for something more effective, tinctures might be for you.

CBD tinctures are typically consumed through sublingual ingestion. This means that some of it is placed under your tongue for around 30 seconds and then swallowed after. This method has shown to allow for longer, sustained effects in the body.

Lotions and topicals

CBD-infused lotions and topicals are preferred by many people who are looking to treat localized conditions. Though the effectiveness of such products is still being researched, many people support the use of CBD lotions and topicals for pain and skin problems.

These kinds of CBD products don’t enter the bloodstream. So, while they won’t affect your entire body, they can help address things like inflammation.

Current studies have shown support of CBD’s use in arthritis and psoriasis.

So if you find yourself with some skin problems or joint pain, but don’t want it to stop you from having a great romantic night, CBD-infused topicals and lotions might be able to help.

Inhalants

Inhalants are the fastest and most effective way to get CBD into your bloodstream. However, many people are wary of inhaling CBD products, because it can be harsh on their throats.

Also, inhaling CBD requires additional tools that’ll help you vaporize the CBD. But recently, there have been stories of fraudulent CBD in vapes leading to medical emergencies.

While this isn’t indicative of CBD use itself, it does illustrate the current state of CBD usage. Though CBD is considered a safe compound, because its legalization was so recent, there aren’t very effective regulations in place. As such, you should be wary of where you’re getting your CBD products from.

Edibles and drinks

If you want something a little more fun, you could try CBD-infused edibles and drinks. Although you could make your own, companies also produce edible products. The most popular one is gummies.

However, you should watch out! Though CBD-infused gummies are legal, there’s evidence that common drug tests can’t distinguish between CBD and THC, so you could end up in some legal trouble if you’re not careful.

CBD is an effective and natural way to help out your body. Although research into CBD’s effects has only recently gained steam, many people attest to its benefits.

Because CBD has so few side effects and very little risk, it’s a great product to try out. Though there’s no set dosage that you should use, you can start out small or consult a doctor, especially if you’re looking to treat something specific.

Since CBD has so many benefits and can help your body relax while reducing pain and inflammation, it’s a great way to help you get ready for a romantic night. If your partner is interested, CBD products could also be a great addition to the date itself, such as through CBD-infused edibles and drinks.

Author bio: Marina Turea works as content manager at Digital Authority Partners and a huge fan of everything CBD.

Comments

comments