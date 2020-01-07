Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: Will it be the next big revolution

Technology is one such part of human life that tends to grow exponentially. Back in 2010, you would have hardly heard about transportation apps or food delivery apps or any of the technologies that bring these apps to life. Fast forward ten years and today, terms such as on-demand apps, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robots are more about reality than science fiction.

Of all these, artificial intelligence is one that has navigated across every industry, optimizing its line of operation and benefitting them with the overall revenue. We aren’t here to talk about all but healthcare to be specific.

Without a doubt, the application of artificial intelligence in the field of healthcare is promising and captivating. For one, healthcare relates to the life and death of a person and is extremely fragile. For years, experts have been struggling to efficiently detect diseases, find better treatments and optimized ways to take care of the patient’s health. Though the existing infrastructure seamlessly incorporates all, there does lie scope for improvements and the implications of artificial intelligence would just be the right fit.

From digitizing the way patient’s book appointments to finding better techniques to treat them, employing robots to take over mundane processes to adopting the wearables technology for remotely tracking patients health, applications of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry stands limitless and if you are wondering all of this to be fiction, hello my friend!

This is the next big revolution!

5 Most Fascinating Ways AI Effects The Healthcare Sector

The incorporation of digital health record registers, wearable technologies and the remote monitoring of patients’ health have been one of the most talked-about applications of artificial intelligence in healthcare. However, this was when we were in 2019.

With the onset of a new year and a new decade, we welcome a whole new era of the healthcare sector post the induction of ai technology. In case, you aren’t pretty much aware of the applications of artificial intelligence, this article might shed some light.

Without wasting much time, let’s dive into the prospects of AI in healthcare.

Development of Drugs

An important and vital part of the healthcare industry, dry development is expected to be better, after the integration of AI technology. We are well aware of the fact that ai tools can scan through the available set of data in a matter of minutes. Also, these tools are efficient in analyzing which composition has a better effect on humans and what is the type of disease, the same can cure. Humans can also perform this process through manual testing and trials but the fact that AI tools are computerized and designed to work in an automated environment, they are fast as well as accurate.

Given the above, the pace of developing drugs speeds up, resulting in the development of drugs at a faster pace, rendering quick care.

Eye Health

Detecting eye diseases have been a tough task for optometrists for a long time. Lack of knowledge layered over poor technological machinery prevented the right cure. With the inception of artificial intelligence in the field of healthcare, professionals can better detect eye problems, detest the health and come up with efficient solutions.

AI tools built to facilitate the process incorporated self-trained algorithms that have learned to distinguish between all sorts of diseases and can specify the right issues along with outlining a fix for the same. Meaning that patients would get the best treatment in the shortest possible time.

Detecting Skin Cancer

One of the hardest to find to date. Cancer has, for long, been a disease with no or minimal cure. With the adoption of AI tools and techniques, scientists are able to find ways that can seamlessly detect skin cancer. According to a survey, it has been noted that AI tools can detect skin cancer better than 58 different skin experts. Now, this is something eye-catching. Where human doctors were successful in 87% of the diagnosis, AI machinery achieved success in 95% cases.

Where human experience is confined to the knowledge gained on melanoma, AI tools are trained and taught to detect the same. Hence, they have a piece of higher knowledge and better hands at finding symptoms of skin cancer. With AI taking over the manual effort and detecting diseases in a fraction of seconds, patients need not undergo several tests to confirm the same.

Ascribe When A Coma Patient Can Be Awake

Dealing with coma patients isn’t that scornful but it is not the same with their families. Every time a doctor meets their next of kin, the only question that he/she needs to answer is when will their acquaintance resort to normal life. For years, predicting when a coma patient would wake up has been difficult. Nobody can exactly specify the duration for which the patient is in the state or when can we expect him to revive life.

Artificial intelligence is yet on the roll and all set to revolutionize the industry. Under normal instances, doctors use a coma scale to determine the extent up to which the patient’s brain has been affected. Several tests are performed to come up with a score which can then suggest the appropriate time before which the patient can come back to life. However, this isn’t accurate.

AI tools used to run similar tests in an automated environment are seem to reflect a different scenario. The first thing that these do not specify the same score as given by the doctors and next, that these are 90% more accurate as compared to the former. It seems like, AI technology will definitely transform the healthcare sector.

CT Scans

Radiologists and cardiologists spend huge amounts of time reading CT scans and coming up with an ideal prognosis. Further, there isn’t a single scan that needs to be read and examined. Also, it could be a possibility that reading such huge data lead to errors.

Modern-day AI tools have the ability to read such scans in a matter of seconds and provide results without errors. These tools are designed in a way that they can assist the radiologists to compare images and come up with the right solution.

Final Word

To keep you apprised, this is just the tip of the iceberg and the AI technology has more to offer than what we anticipate. Gone are the days when patients had to manually book appointments, or undergo a series of tests to come up with a final diagnosis. With the onset of technology and the application of artificial intelligence, doctors today have exposure to a better infrastructure with technology-equipped tools that lead to better treatment and far more efficient care with higher success rates.

