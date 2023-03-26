$2 Billion Lottery Winner Edwin Castro Buys Luxurious Mansion in Hometown

Edwin Castro, the fortunate winner of the $2 billion California Powerball, has acquired a luxurious mansion in Altadena, California for approximately $4 million. Interestingly, this property is situated in Castro’s hometown and is located just a short drive from where he spent his childhood.

According to dirt.com, the breathtaking mansion features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, lofty ceilings, immaculate white walls, and sleek light fixtures. This Japanese-inspired estate is surrounded by lush tropical palm trees and boasts a breathtaking mountainous view. The property has been upgraded with contemporary finishes and a tranquil Zen patio, perfectly suited for a billionaire who has won the lottery. Furthermore, the Japanese-inspired mansion is equipped with a convenient two-car garage, a solar power energy system, and an electric vehicle charging port, highlighting the property’s commitment to sustainable living. In addition to its luxurious features, the property also comes equipped with its own home theater and private office, as well as an impressive collection of expensive artwork. Moreover, the mansion boasts a captivating courtyard oasis, complete with a genuine Zen Garden and a refreshing saltwater pool, offering the perfect retreat from the scorching California weather.

Another $25 million property in California

Recently, Edwin Castro made headlines as he acquired yet another residential property in California, located 20 miles (32.19 km) away from his latest purchase.

This stunning $25 million home sits right behind the iconic Chateau Marmont suites and boasts a plethora of luxurious amenities, including a complete outdoor kitchen, gym, wine cellar, and an infinity pool.

Spanning an impressive 13,578 square feet, the hillside home also includes a state-of-the-art infinity pool, a deluxe movie theatre, and a relaxing sauna. In addition, the property boasts two separate garages, with a combined capacity to accommodate up to seven cars.

With this latest purchase, the newly-minted billionaire can now count high-profile celebrities such as Ariana Grande and Jimmy Kimmel as his new neighbors.