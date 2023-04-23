Forget Las Vegas – the best online casinos in the UK offer the most exciting casino games, bonuses, and fast payouts.

And while Brits are spoilt for choice with the online gambling industry rapidly growing, it can be a little difficult to find those casino sites that are actually worth your time.

We’ve scoured the internet for the top UK casinos online and rated them based on their game selection, promos, and reputation.

While PlayOJO won us over and stole the #1 slot, we recommend you read through and check out all 27 UK casinos. They’re all well worth your time.

Best UK Online Casinos

1. PlayOJO – Best Online Casino Site in the UK Overall

First deposit only. Free spins worth 10p each. Casino package free spins good on Book of Dead. Bingo package free spins good on Starburst. 50 free bingo tickets are 25p each. Only one welcome package per player. No rollover requirements. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros

Wager-free bonus

Over 3,000 real money online slots and table games

Cashback on every game

Great bingo variety

Cons

Lacklustre selection of table games

PlayOJO is a shoo-in for our #1 pick. Since it first opened its doors in 2017, it’s been providing an exciting and fun casino experience with extra emphasis on fairness.

What does PlayOJO consider fair?

Obviously, it’s rollover-free promotions, cashback with OJOPlus, and no fees on deposits (unless you use Neteller or Skrill, of course).

Game Selection – 4.8/5

Their library of 3,000+ games leans heavily towards slots, which is not a complaint. We found a great variety of top-notch slots from popular creators like NetEnt, Play’n GO, and more.

We found ourselves playing a fair bit of Sweet Bonanza and Big Bass Splash because you just can’t beat the classics.

The PlayOJO bingo selection is also pretty solid, with over 20 rooms available – many of them with some rather sizable jackpots.

And while there was a fair amount of table games, compared to the 3,000+ slots available, it felt a little neglected.

Table game fans will be better off playing in the live casino, which has a much better selection. We found a nice mix of roulette, cards, and several live dealer gameshow games that are becoming so popular.

Reputation – 5/5

Even though it’s a young casino, PlayOJO’s dedication to fairness shines through. With UKGC licensure, secure SSL, and a focus on transparency this casino shows why it deserves to be our top pick.

Bonuses – 4.8/5

PlayOJO offers 50 wager-free spins on your first deposit of £10 or more. And we do mean wager free – anything you earn is rewarded to you as cash. It’s yours to keep. Each spin is valued at 10p and is usable on the adventurous Book of Dead slot machine.

If online bingo is more your thing, then you might prefer PlayOJO’s bingo welcome package. You’ll get 50 free bingo tickets, 10 free spins, and three days of free bingo in their Launch Pad Room. And just like the above bonus, there are no wagering requirements involved. Everything you win is paid in cash.

If you’re ready to experience the joys of wager-free bonuses, click here to sign up with PlayOJO and claim your 50 free spins.

2. Magic Red – Best Online Casino in the UK for Live Dealer Games

New players only. Minimum deposit of £20 required. 100% match up to £25. Free spins valid on Starburst. 50x wagering requirements. 21-day expiry. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros

Weekend cashback on live casino games

Massive live dealer casino

Hundreds of top-notch slots

100% match welcome bonus

Cons

No real table games outside of live casino

Navigation could be better

Locking down our second place slot is Magic Red.

This simple casino has become one of our favourite places to play thanks in large part to their absolutely massive selection of live dealer games… and being one of the few online casinos that actually offer bonuses that apply to live dealer games.

Game Selection – 4.7/5

With over 700 games to choose from, we were a little surprised to see that they seem to dabble exclusively in slots and live dealer games. We were unable to find any virtual video poker, blackjack, or anything… though we are not even a little mad.

In addition to finding well-loved slots like Starburst, Big Bass Bonanza, and Thunder Struck 2, Magic Red has one of the most robust live dealer casinos we’ve found.

Over 30 different roulette tables, a comparable number of blackjack, as well as baccarat, blackjack, Sic Bo, and live poker.

Reputation – 5/5

With triple licenses, secure SSL, and using only the best providers for both their slots and live dealer games, this is a fine place to play.

Bonuses – 4.6/5

New players can double their money when they deposit up to £25.

That’s right, Magic Red offers a 100% match bonus of up to £25 plus 25 free spins on one of our favourite slots: Starburst.

This bonus must be used within 21 days of being credited to your account and both the bonus funds and the free spin winnings must be wagered 50x before you can withdraw.

Players can also get a 10% cashback up to £20 to take the sting out of a run of bad luck at the Magic Red live casino. This is a fantastic promotion, as you rarely see any bonuses that apply to live casino gaming and this further cements why Magic Red belongs on this list.

Click here to sign up and double your first deposit up to £25 and claim those free spins now.

3. MrQ – Best UK Online Casino for Slots & Slingo

First deposit only. Min spend £10. Spins on Beat the Beast: Kraken’s Lair slot game. Spins worth 10p. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros

Good selection of Slingo, including Starburst Slingo

30 bonus spins

Great user Interface

90 and 75-ball bingo

Cons

Small selection of live dealer games

No live chat support

MrQ is a clear demonstration of the importance of hosting high-quality games. They don’t do a lot, but what they do, they do well.

And they do bingo. And Slingo (which is the beautiful love child of slots and bingo, for those who don’t know). On top of that, they also serve up a nice selection of slots in a user interface that is designed to get you started on the action right away.

Game Selection – 4.7/5

As stated above, MrQ has no desire to overcomplicate things.

Their table game and live game selection almost feel as if they were tacked on as an afterthought… which would feel insulting if they didn’t offer some of the best bingo and Slingo experiences we’ve found so far.

They have over 25 Slingo titles, including the classic Lobstermania with its spunky music and familiar 5 reels, 12 payline play, and the volatile Inca Trail, with a chance to win x5000 of your stake.

MrQ also offers a 75-ball “Full Monty” bingo room with its £20,000 must-go jackpot and a 90-ball “Pinch a Penny” room where you can buy in for as low as 1p. They claim bingo is what they do best, and after spending some time on-site, we have to agree.

Reputation – 5/5

Founded in 2014, MrQ hasn’t been around as long as some of the other casino sites on our list, however, we maintain that they are as solid as they come.

Being fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and running 128-bit SSL encryption has us feeling comfortable and secure when dealing with them.

Bonuses – 4.6/5

MrQ’s welcome bonus is smaller than some of the other UK casino sites on our list, but it’s still decent enough. If you deposit and spend £10 or more, you will receive 30 bonus spins on their Beat the Beast: Kraken’s Lair slot.

Oh, and don’t forget to use the bonus code “BEAST”.

Click here to get started at MrQ.

4. Casushi – Best Game Variety of any UK Online Casino Site

18+. New Players Only. 100% Bonus On First Deposit Up To £50 & 50 Bonus Spins (30 Spins On Day 1, 10 On Day 2, 10 On Day 3) For Book Of Dead Slot Only. Min First Deposit Of £10. Max Bonus £100. Max Bonus Bet £5. Max Bonus Cash-Out £250. 40x Wagering Requirements. Bonus Expiry 30 Days. Bonus Spins Expiry 2 Days. Game Restrictions Apply. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros

955 slots

More than 50 game providers

46 live casino games

7 bingo rooms

Fun theme and loyalty programme

Good selection of jackpot slots

Cons

Somewhat steep wagering requirement

Design won’t be for everyone

Casushi Casino is a relative newcomer to the world of UK casino sites, but is doing a great job of carving out its territory.

Their overall sushi restaurant theme is fun and colourful, but this type of sushi certainly won’t be for everyone. We weren’t fans of the bright, garish colours and some strange font choices.

Once you get past the design, though, you’ll find a site rich with a robust slot selection, a powerful loyalty program, and an overall solid experience.

Game Selection – 4.6/5

With over 1,000 games from some of the top providers in the online casino industry, there’s no shortage of titles to choose from.

Focusing primarily on slots, Casushi pushes popular titles like Big Bass Bonanza, BIGGER Bass Bonanza, and the much-loved Book of the Dead.

And while they don’t have quite the jackpot slot selection as some other casinos, they do offer some WowPot jackpot titles like Sisters of Oz, a 20 payline slot sporting some incredible jackpot prizes.

Casushi also has a great selection of live table games, including roulette, blackjack, Texas hold ’em, and more.

Reputation – 5/5

Having only opened its digital doors in 2020, Casushi is fairly new on the top online casino scene.

But don’t let that throw you off. They’re fully licensed, have great live chat support (that is unfortunately not 24/7), and several tools to help you play responsibly – like the ability to set deposit limits, to keep you within budget.

We are confident in saying that they are an excellent place to play.

Bonuses – 4.6/5

Casushi offers solid a deposit bonus with their 100% match up to £50 plus 50 bonus spins on one of our favourite casino games – Book of the Dead. There is a 40x wagering requirement on these bonuses, though, which means you may be in for a bit of a grind to playthrough.

Where Casushi shines is its Sushi Train loyalty program.

You can fill up your loyalty bar by playing your favourite slot titles and then you’ll have a chance to spin and win Casushi Points. These points can be taken to the Casushi shop to purchase bonus spins for some of your favourite titles, giving you even more chances to win.

If you’re ready to roll, click here to get started with Casushi’s 100% deposit bonus and 50 bonus spins.

5. All British Casino – Best Bonuses of all UK Casino Sites

Welcome bonus for new players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100. Min. deposit is £20. No max cash out. Wagering is 35x bonus. Minimum bet with an active bonus is £5. Cashback is cash with no restrictions. Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros

10% cashback with no restrictions

100% deposit bonus

UK-only casino

Great live casino selection with 74 games

Amazing design

Cons

No 24/7 live support

Limited payout methods

All British Casino is a shining example of the top UK casino sites. They round out our top five with a solid welcome bonus, an amazing reputation, and a selection of games that is big enough to keep you occupied, but not so large as to cause you to get lost.

We are also huge fans of their 10% cashback on lost wagers, something very few of the top casino sites offers.

Let’s take a closer look at this brilliant British beauty, shall we?

Game Selection – 4.6/5

With over 1,500 games from some of the top providers, All British Casino has everything you may be looking for.

Not only will you find your mainstay titles like Classic Fruits and Big Win 777, but they’ve got the fan-favourite video slots like the monstrous 40 payline Elephant King – a 5 reel slot with medium volatility and a pachyderm theme you’ll never forget.

Get it? Because elephants never forget.

If slots or elephants are not your thing, however, you’re sure to find something in their robust selection of live dealer casino games.

Baccarat, roulette, Deal or No Deal, blackjack, and more. They even offer several of these in a live first-person format in case you want to feel like you’re there, but can’t be bothered to get dressed.

Reputation – 5/5

All British Casino has proven itself time and again.

First opening their doors in 2013, they built their site from the ground up so UK players can feel safe and secure. End-to-end SSL encryption, licensed with the UK Gambling Commission, and solid customer support lend to their sterling reputation.

Bonuses – 4.6/5

The All British Casino offers a solid 100% deposit bonus of up to £100. There is a 35x wagering requirement before you can withdraw the winnings from these bonus funds, but a diligent player should be able to play through that in no time.

Another thing that we loved was their 10% cashback on losses. While this doesn’t count towards your first deposit, every deposit without a bonus after that one is subject to this offer provided your balance dips below £10 and you report the loss within 24 hours of when the deposit was made.

This is a truly remarkable promotion and demonstrates why All British is in our top five best UK online casinos.

If you like the sound of these bonuses, click here to get started at All British Casino.

Honourable Mentions:

How Did We Choose the Best UK Online Casino Sites?

Here are the benchmarks we used to select the best online casinos for UK players:

Game Selection:

We know that when looking for the best online casinos, UK players want to be sure they’re going to find something worth playing. That’s why we made finding your favourite casino games a top priority.

Reputation:

It goes without saying you shouldn’t trust just anyone with your funds. That’s why we’ve made sure that the UK casinos on our list are doing everything in their power to ensure that you are well cared for and safe.

The best casino sites in the United Kingdom all have bulletproof SSL encryption and are licensed by trusted regulatory bodies like the UK Gambling Commission.

Casino Bonuses:

If you’re like us, you want to play casino games with a little boost whenever you can. That’s why we’ve dug deep to find the UK online casinos with the best welcome bonuses and loyalty rewards out there.

We also check the terms and conditions that apply to the bonus funds so you always know what to expect.

Guide to the UK’s Best Casino Sites

What Are the Best UK Casinos?

The ultimate answer will come down to your preferences. We feel that PlayOJO is the overall best, thanks to rollover-free bonuses, a great selection of slots, and so on… but every casino’s got something. Bingo and Slingo fans will like MrQ. Card sharps will love Magic Red’s selection of live dealer card games.

You get the idea.

Which Games Can I Play at Casino Sites in the UK?

United Kingdom online casino websites offer all the games you would be able to find at land-based casinos, and you can play them all online.

Here’s a list of the most popular online casino games in the UK:

Online slots

Roulette

Blackjack

Bingo

Slingo

Baccarat

Live casino games

You can usually play these both for free (in demo mode) and for real money.

Is Online Gambling Safe in the UK?

While there are certainly some seedy online casinos out there, it is generally considered safe to gamble at properly licensed online casinos in the UK.

All of the casinos on our list are licensed and regularly checked by governing bodies to ensure there is no funny business going on.

Are there UK Online Casino Sites that are Mobile Compatible?

Absolutely. All of the top online casinos optimise their websites and games to be compatible with the gambler on the go (or on the loo).

In some cases they have even gone so far as to create an entire mobile app, ensuring you have the absolute best possible experience with them.

Can I Use Online Casinos in the UK to Place Bets on Sports/Races Too?

Yes, you can bet on sports and races in the UK. In fact, some of the online casinos on our list like BetUK have put a lot of work to building comprehensive sportsbooks on their sites.

Just remember that responsible gambling means you’re using fully licensed online casinos for your betting needs.

Comparison of the 5 Best Online Casino Sites in the UK

PlayOJO: Our top pick is the champion of fair play, PlayOJO Casino. Play OJO’s mission is to even the playing field for their players by offering up bonuses free of wagering requirements and waiving all deposit transaction fees (unless you’re using Neteller or Skrill).

PlayOJO has a blend of over 3,000 slots, table games, and bingo rooms available and runs beautifully on PC and mobile devices. Players can choose one of two fantastic rollover-free welcome bonuses, depending on how they like to play.

The first option gets you 50 free spins on the Book of Dead slot, while the bingo welcome bonus will get you 50 free bingo cards, 10 free spins, and 3 days of free bingo in the Launch Pad Room bingo room. No matter which bonus you choose, everything is yours with no rollover. Full T&Cs apply.

Magic Red: If, like us, you’re fans of the live dealer experience you won’t find a better place to play than Magic Red.

Not only does Magic Red have one of the biggest selections of live dealer blackjack and roulette, but you’ll find tons of game shows, baccarat, Sic Bo, and even live dealer poker. On top of that, playing on Saturdays and Sundays qualifies you for a 10% cashback bonus where Magic Red will give a partial refund to players having a run of bad luck.

You can sign up today and claim a 100% match up to £25 and get 25 free spins on the Starburst slot game. Full T&Cs apply.

MrQ: Mr Q is an easy pick for the top five. UK players love bingo and it just so happens that bingo – and the exciting blend of slots and bingo (Slingo) – is what MrQ does best.

Their website is clean and makes it easy to find what you’re looking for. They have very little in the way of casino table games, but more than make up for it with their selection of Slingo titles and bingo rooms. Use the promo code “BEAST” to claim your 30 bonus spins on the Beat the Beast: Kraken’s Lair online slot machine with a minimum deposit of £10. Full T&Cs apply.

Casushi: While one of the younger UK casinos on our list, Casushi goes out of its way to pop and stand out.

With a ton of online slots to choose from, including multiple massive WowPot titles, we feel they’re one of the best casino sites for slot games.

Cap that off with their excellent loyalty program, letting you play for points you can turn in for bonus spins, and we’ve got one of the top UK casinos. Get started with Casushi’s 100% match bonus up to £50 as well as 50 bonus spins on their Book of the Dead slot games. Full T&Cs apply.

All British Casino: As one of the top UK-themed online casino sites, it would feel weird not to have All British Casino on our list.

In addition to having wonderful deposit bonuses, their 10% cashback on lost wagers goes a long way in building trust. On top of that, they have one of the best selections of online casino games on our list. Jump on their 100% match on your first deposit up to £100. Full T&Cs apply.

How to Sign Up with a UK Casino Site

Now that you’re ready to start playing at the best UK casino sites, why not start off with our pick for the overall best online casino – PlayOJO?

Step 1: Create Your Online Casino Account

First things first, you’ll need to follow this link to navigate to the PlayOJO landing page and click Join Now. Once the form pops up you’ll want to fill it out with all your details. Name, date of birth, et cetera.

You can also set deposit limits at this time if you need. After all, has been filled out, click Submit.

Step 2: Verify Your Account

Once you’ve registered your account, PlayOJO may reach out to you to verify your age and otehr stuff to make sure you can legally begin playing. Once everything’s all verified and validated, you’re ready to move on to the next step.

Step 3: Make your First Deposit

Head on over to the cashier to make your first deposit and claim your wager-free welcome bonus. Once that’s done you’re ready to start playing. Congratulations!

So, What Are the Best UK Online Casino Sites?

Whether you’re in it for the live dealer games, or just looking to chase after real money jackpots, you should have all the information you need to make an educated decision.

We think PlayOJO is the best overall choice, but feel free to check out the other sites as well.

It doesn’t hurt to diversify your online casino site portfolio, though, and sign up with a few of the sites on our list.

Good luck, and please remember to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling involves risk and you must not gamble with funds you can’t afford to lose. It is not a solution to any financial difficulty. Remember, the house always wins!

If you believe you’re suffering from a gambling addiction or know anyone who does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 right away. Their advisors can help make gambling safe for you.

All gambling sites and guides are 18+ only. Online casinos listed here may not be available in your region. Don’t forget to check local laws to make sure it’s legal where you’re based.

Check out the free gambling addiction resources from these organizations.

