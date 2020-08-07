20 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

Prime Day 2020 is upon. A 2-day sale open to Amazon Prime members and offering some of the best deals you’ll find anywhere on the internet. However, given the plethora of products offered by Amazon, from clothing, to tech, to home appliances, finding the right deal for you can be a little overwhelming.

We’ve put together a list of the best deals you can avail of, to save you the trouble and help you make the most of Prime Day 2020.

Amazon Echo

Amazon’s own smart speaker and smart home appliances are amongst some of the best deals you can find during the sale. You can grab the 2nd Gen Echo plus for about Rs.7500, 50% less than the usual Rs.15,000. The 3rd Gen Echo too can be picked up for Rs.7200 instead of the usual Rs.10,000.

Canon Cameras

Some of the best cameras on the market from Canon can be found at extremely attractive prices on Amazon right now. The EOS 1500D, retailing for Rs.44,000, is now on sale for Rs.23,490. Even the more professional offerings such as the EOS 80D, retailing for Rs.1,05,000, can be picked up right now for under Rs.85,000.

Laptops

Lenovo and Acer have some impressive offerings on sale, with the Lenovo Ideapad on sale for just over Rs.43,000 as opposed to Rs.62,000, and the Acer Travelmate, retailing for Rs.80,000, on sale for Rs.63,000.

JBL Speakers

If you’re looking for a reliable and great sounding set of portable speakers, JBL’s Flip 3 is on sale at 37% off, at Rs.5000. The JBL SB110 Wireless Soundbar can be picked up at Rs.7,875, 47% off the retail price.

Huami Smartwatches

Offering affordable alternatives to more mainstream brands, the Huami Amazfit smartwwatches are currently on sale at up to 50% off, with prices starting from Rs.4,800

Action Cameras

Cameras perfect for people with an active lifestyle, robust and offering high resolution video, GoPro and Insta360 cameras are currently available at up to 26% off, with the Insta360 ONE R, retailing at Rs.70,000, available for Rs.52,000.

Bose Speakers and Headsets

Premium quality speakers and headphones guaranteed to satisfy audiophiles. Bose headsets, soundbars and wireless earphones are currently on sale at 30% off.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

The Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch, retailing at Rs.30,000, is currently on sale for Rs.16,000. A smart looking offering with Bluetooth and exercise tracking.

Samsung Galaxy Mobile Phones

A flagship mobile phone from a trusted brand, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is currently on sale at 36% off, starting from Rs.45,000.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Though one of the more dated offerings on this list, the iPhone 8 Plus is an extremely attractive prospect, with a 64 GB variant available at close to 50% off, at Rs.39,900.

Philips LED TV

At 58% off, this is one of the more drastic deals on this list. The 32-inch 4200 Series LED television is currently priced at Rs.10,490.

LG Gaming Monitor

One for the avid gamers out there, the 32-inch QHD Ultragear monitor is being offered at 27% off. The 144Hz monitor is currently priced at Rs.36,000.

LG Smart LED TV

A smart TV from LG at an irresistible Rs.13,990. The 32-inch TV is currently on sale at 48% off and comes with Amazon Prime Video.

Home Cameras

Leading internet platform company, 360, is offering its home surveillance and WiFi cameras, the Dome PTZ, and D600, at 72% off, with prices starting at Rs.900.

Marshall Speakers and Headsets

A legend in the music industry, from amplifiers to personal speakers, Marshall’s premium speakers and headsets are currently available at upto 54% off, with prices starting at Rs.6000.

boAt Headsets

A reliable and affordable offering, boAt headsets are available at up to 67% off, with prices for the true-wireless earbuds starting at just Rs.2000.

Powerbanks

Arguably an essential in a world where our phones are a necessity, now is a good opportunity to get your hands on a powerbank, with offers up to 70% off for Ambrane 15000mAh powerbanks.

Instax Cameras

The Fujifilm instant cameras are all the rage now, and this could be a good time to buy in on the hype, with the camera available at Rs.3,700, 33% off the retail price.

Wacom Graphic Tablets

The Wacom ONE is the perfect graphic tablet for art students and those with an eye for design. The already affordable offering is currently available at 25% off, or Rs.3,500.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Rounding off our list is yet another offering from Amazon. The 4K Fire TV stick is currently available for Rs.3,600, 40% off the original price.