Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Google Discontinues the Pixel 4

AvatarDev Chinnappa
GadgetsMobileTech

Less than a year after its launch, tech giant Google has discontinued its Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL smartphones.

The flagship devices were released in October of 2019. With the expected release of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a later this year, Google has discontinued sales of the Pixel 4 in the US and several other markets. A Google spokesperson speaking to The Verge, stated that the company has sold through its inventory of Pixel 4 and 4XLs and will no longer be available from Google stores, though customers will be able to purchase remaining pieces from sales partners, while inventory lasts.

(Image: androidcentral.com)

Though it is not uncommon for manufacturers to discontinue older models in anticipation of successors, this is the first time Google has discontinued its smartphone iteration, less than a year from its release. Though the Pixel 4 was never released in India, Google has express plans to release its upcoming Pixel 4a in the market later this year.

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend