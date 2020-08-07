Google Discontinues the Pixel 4

Less than a year after its launch, tech giant Google has discontinued its Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL smartphones.

The flagship devices were released in October of 2019. With the expected release of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a later this year, Google has discontinued sales of the Pixel 4 in the US and several other markets. A Google spokesperson speaking to The Verge, stated that the company has sold through its inventory of Pixel 4 and 4XLs and will no longer be available from Google stores, though customers will be able to purchase remaining pieces from sales partners, while inventory lasts.

Though it is not uncommon for manufacturers to discontinue older models in anticipation of successors, this is the first time Google has discontinued its smartphone iteration, less than a year from its release. Though the Pixel 4 was never released in India, Google has express plans to release its upcoming Pixel 4a in the market later this year.