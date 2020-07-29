2020 Mobile Tech Trends to Watch

Mobile Technology Trends 2020

The mobile revolution continues apace, with new technological trends and innovations coming in thick and fast. Ownership and use continue to rise and global saturation levels are high, despite a recent drop in sales in some regions. Reports of a stagnant mobile market can be largely explained by improvements in hardware allowing for a longer replacement cycle. The coming 5G rollout is sure to eliminate this slump.

Considering the significance of mobiles in our everyday lives, it’s hardly surprising that developers are throwing much of their might behind mobile-related tech. Mobile use has effectively penetrated emerging economies, allowing companies to advertise online casinos for Indian players even in the least-connected parts of the country. According to the experts, the way we use mobile now is only at a fraction of its potential. We are, they say, on the cusp of the next big leap forward. Let’s see why.

5G will be the game-changer

It seems like we’ve been waiting on the promise of the 5G rollout forever. Technical constraints, political wrangling, financial considerations – whatever the reasons, it’s taking longer than most of us anticipated. When it does finally land, it’s going to have a more profound affect on our lives than we may currently comprehend. There are a whole load of mobile innovations just waiting to happen, but they need the high bandwidth and low latency provided by 5G. Not to mention, fixed wireless will bring broadband speed connections to currently underserved rural communities all over the world.

Augmented reality

Whether we realise is it or not, AR has slipped into almost everyday use for a lot of smartphone users. From following directions superimposed on our video screen, to visualising how items would look in our homes, to video filters and games – AR is already here. Advertisers are keen to cash in on the concept, as it has so far proved to be a very engaging tool. Digital out of home advertising – that is, media that consumers see when they are not at home – is predicted to contain more AR elements as time goes on. Incorporating some level of mobile-based user interaction will be a top priority for marketers.

Wearables and IoT

As we move beyond 2020, our understanding of ‘mobile’ will expand to include much more than just smartphones. Wearable tech – fitness and healthcare monitors, smart watches, glasses and so on – will continue to rise in use. When synced with mobile devices, wearables will also be used socially to share information and progress with other users. The same goes for smart home devices. Using mobile as a hub, we will be more connected than ever to the objects around us.

Artificial intelligence and voice user interface

Embedded AI apps are also set to become more commonplace. Voice assistants are already a familiar service, and things like natural language processing and machine learning will make them more effective as time goes on. It is expected that as voice UI becomes more accurate, it will be used almost as much as the conventional GUI that most of us utilise today. A majority of developers have signalled their intention to integrate AI-powered chatbots into their websites and apps, in a bid to enhance the user experience.

Foldable devices

Not long ago, the concept of a completely foldable screen was virtually unthinkable. Today, the tech is almost ready to be mainstream. Although there are a few already on the market, most of them miss the mark for various reasons, so we wouldn’t recommend that you run out and buy one just yet. Many of the existing models are reminiscent of the old flip phones, and fold out to be the same size as a regular smartphone. The more promising design is the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which opens like a book to give twice as much screen space. While this tech is being perfected it is also posing a new challenge for app makers, who will need to redesign their products to make use of the increased space available.