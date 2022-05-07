2025 Volkswagen entry level EV teaser different from ID Life’s place

A New 2025 entry-level Volkswagen electric vehicle concept was released. It appeared to be much different from than typical ID concept. They are testing a new concept and it is unclear how well this would work out for the brand. It doesn’t have a retro-looking and has a much-rounded shape. It does look a lot like ID.4 or ID.5, but still very different from its outer looks of it.

VW will probably keep ID Life’s philosophy of using recycled and recyclable materials in the vehicle’s main components. Skoda also showed its interpretation of the same formula and while it’s certainly appealing, it’s not especially interesting. It foretells the arrival of a small, boxy electric crossover with big wheel arches (possibly left unpainted bare plastic) that is going more of the SUV look rather than the tall hatchback look like VW – out of these three teasers, this one looks most like the VW ID Life. Cupra’s answer to these two teasers is an image we know from 2021. It shows a much sportier-looking model that has a whiff of hot hatch about it. We know it will be inspired by the Cupra UrbanRebel concept, but if you compare the teaser with the concept, you will see they are actually quite different.

Sneak peek!🤩These are the first sketches of our smaller e-models from #Skoda, #Cupra & #VW, which will be built in #Spain from 2025. These entry level electric vehicles make the access to #eMobility easier & push the country's future of mobility – for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/LX49mJPYB5 — Volkswagen Group (@VWGroup) May 5, 2022

2025 models

All these vehicles are expected to debut in 2025 and they will all be built upon a simplified front-wheel-drive version of the MEB platform. They should start at around €20,000 in Europe. It’s worth noting that these manufacturers may choose to have both hatchback and crossover models in the same size brackets, so we could actually see up to six not three new EVs debut in 2025.

There’s a strong chance (according to CarWow) that VW’s future electric city car could use a new type of battery that Volkswagen calls ‘Unified Cells’. These promise to contribute to cutting the cost of batteries (especially in small, cheaper cars) by around 50%. Volkswagen plans to introduce these batteries in 2023 and roll them out to 80% of its cars by 2030. This makes them perfectly placed for use in the new ID1 in 2025.

The new car’s battery output could be close to the 58kWh you get in an entry-level ID3 today. Those come with around 217 miles of claimed range, but a future ID1 would be smaller and possibly lighter, helping it travel further on a single charge. Being an entry-point to VW’s range of electric cars (which currently includes the ID3, ID4, and ID5, with more on the way), means the new car will be the cheapest of the bunch.