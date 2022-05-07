How to go live on tiktok may 2022

Searching for the wizardry TikTok video that will send off your record into virality? We don’t have that, yet we in all actuality do have a way you can draw near. TikTok LIVE can assist you with withholding with your crowd continuously while drawing in new supporters to your record.

You should simply turn the camera on and begin talking — which we’ll tell you the best way to do here.

What is TikTok Live?

TikTok LIVE is essentially what you’d expect — it’s TikTok’s approach to doing live video, very much like the way that we have Facebook Live, Instagram Live, and YouTube Live. As per the stage, TikTok LIVE is a way for clients and makers to cooperate progressively. There are a couple of necessities limitations:

You must have somewhere around 1,000 adherents to open TikTok live (even though there is a hack right now — erring on that later).

You must be 16 years and more seasoned to send off your own life

You must be 18 years or more seasoned to send and get gifts during a LIVE. Gifts are virtual contributions from your devotees during a live stream, which can be changed over into cash.

Step by step instructions to go live on TikTok

Given you meet the above necessities, follow these means to go live on TikTok:

Open up the camera. Scroll through the choices under the red button until you see LIVE and tap it. Create a title for your live stream. Choose your cover photograph, theme, and some other channels. Tap the pink Go LIVE button.

Step #1:

Click the + at the lower part of your TikTok screen to open up the camera.

Step #2:

Look underneath the red record button where the recording choices are. Scroll right until you track down the LIVE choice, then tap it.

Step #3: Add a title.

Keep this short! You just have around 30 characters.

Step #4: Choose a cover photograph.

This can be your profile photo or you can transform it into something different. Pick your point, channels, impacts, and then some. You likewise have the choice to help a not-for-profit here.

Step #5: Tap “Go LIVE”

You’ll get a three-second commencement before your video starts. If this button doesn’t spring up, ensure you’ve met every one of the necessities for TikTok LIVE. Assuming you have, it’s conceivable that too many live streams are happening simultaneously. Attempt once more a couple of moments later.

Begin your most memorable TikTok life today

Going live on TikTok is a phenomenal method for interfacing with your local area, assembling a group of people, and directing people to your site. The best part is how simple it is! No altering is required — you should simply get before the camera and begin talking. You could feel bashful from the beginning, and bringing a companion (or even a devotee) into your live stream with you can assist with that.