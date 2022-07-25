2K Delisted Almost All The WWE Games On Steam

2K has Delisted the majority of WWE games from Steam, along with all their DLC. Several entries in the WWE series from 2K games were pulled from Steam without warning. Specifically, it appears that nearly every Legacy title from the WWE 2K game series is now gone from Steam. 2K Sport’s entire WWE game franchise has removed nearly all its Steam releases without any explanation whatsoever.

Popstasia notes that 2K Sports has only left WWE 2K22 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds as available to buy, having delisted all of their other titles from the entire WWE game franchise. The unlisting means the only WWE 2K video games currently available to purchase on Steam are this year’s WWE 2K22 And the lesser-loved arcade wrestling game WWE Battlegrounds.

