$3.7 bln UK mass action against Facebook over market dominance rejected – for now

On Monday, Meta subsidiary and social media platform Facebook temporarily fought off a collective lawsuit valued at 3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) over accusations that the social media behemoth exploited its monopoly to monetise the personal data of its users. However, a London tribunal gave the proposed claimants’ lawyers up to six months to “have another go” at proving any reported losses by users.

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of the Facebook group, has been faced with a mass action brought on behalf of around 45 million Facebook users in Britain.

Liza Lovdahl Gormsen, a legal academic who has filed the case, says “Facebook users were not properly compensated for the value of personal data they had to provide to use the platform.”