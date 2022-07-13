3 Common RV Cleaning Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

RVs are incredibly durable homes on wheels. In fact, the average RV lasts for nearly 20 years with regular care and maintenance.

And the best way to keep your RV in good condition is to keep it clean.

Unfortunately, it’s easy to make RV cleaning mistakes, especially when you’re new to owning your rig. Here are a few of the most common mistakes people make and what you need to do to avoid making them yourself.

1. Not Inspecting Things as You Go

If you’re like most RV owners, you don’t inspect your RV’s exterior on a regular basis. And that puts you at serious risk for water damage, delamination, pest infestations, and mold growth.

Rather than just cleaning your RV and focusing on getting the dirt and grime off of your rig, take the time to inspect each section in detail before and after you clean. Look at the sealant along the seams, watch for cracks in the siding, inspect the rubber seals on your slide-outs, and check the roof for wear and warping.

The sooner you catch minor repair issues, the easier it will be for your RV mechanic to fix them properly.

2. Cleaning at the Wrong Time of Day

Cleaning your RV during the hottest and sunniest part of the day is never a good idea. It heats up your RV’s exterior and makes it hard to keep the surface damp and can even cause polishing agents to dry too quickly.

Instead, try to clean your RV in the morning or early evening when the sun is lower in the sky. This will make it easier to avoid spotting when cleaning RV windows and help you keep your clearcoat polished with ease.

3. Using the Wrong Tools

Using the wrong RV cleaning tools doesn’t just make the job harder. It can also damage your rig and make your RV cleaning routine harder.

Before you start giving your rig a good scrub-down, make sure you have the right tools in place. Use microfiber cloths for cleaning your windows and invest in a spray nozzle to wet and rinse your rig with your water hose. Invest in a sturdy ladder to help you reach all corners of your RV safely and use RV-specific cleaners to keep your exterior in good condition.

If you’re not sure what you need for your specific setup, visit www.lamesarv.com to learn more about the types of cleaning materials you’ll need.

Avoid These RV Cleaning Mistakes at All Costs

These cleaning mistakes can make keeping your RV in good condition difficult at best. As long as you do what you can to avoid them, you’ll be able to keep your rig looking like-new for years to come.

Just make sure you stay on top of routine maintenance, so your RV is ready for all of those amazing adventures you have planned.

Not sure which maintenance tasks you should take care of before you hit the road?