3 New Sharks This Time! Meet Azhar Iqubal, InShorts Co-Founder Who’s Joined Shark Tank India 3

The third season of the hugely successful reality series “Shark Tank India” is about to premiere, celebrating the continued success of the Indian entrepreneurial scene. The show, which is well-known for its distinctive fusion of ingenuity and business savvy, has presented a wide range of entrepreneurs to the national scene and given them the chance to acquire crucial financing. Three new sharks have joined the panel of judges for Season 3, adding an intriguing twist that will thrill spectators as well as business owners.

Meet the New Sharks

It is always eagerly anticipated when new members of the Shark Tank India panel are introduced. Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, and Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Zomato, are two of the new sharks in Season 3. These business owners bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the program, providing helpful advice and support for start-up ventures.

Azhar Iqubal – The Third New Shark

The recent announcement of the third new shark adds an exciting dimension to the upcoming season. Azhar Iqubal, a 30-year-old entrepreneur, is a name to watch. He is the co-founder of Inshorts, a revolutionary news aggregation platform. At just 23 years old, Azhar, along with his co-founders Deepit Purkayastha and Anunay Arunav, embarked on their entrepreneurial journey in 2013. The goal behind Inshorts was to address a growing trend among millennials – the reluctance to read lengthy news articles.

Inshorts – News in 60 Words

Inshorts, often referred to as “News in 60 Words,” has fundamentally transformed the way news is consumed in India. Recognizing that the millennial generation, raised in the digital age, prefers concise, easily digestible information, the founders created a platform that provides news summaries in under 60 words. This innovative approach to news delivery has resonated with millions of users. Inshorts now boasts more than 10 million active users and is India’s highest-rated and leading English news app.

Impact of the New Sharks on Indian Entrepreneurship

The inclusion of Azhar Iqubal as a new shark on Shark Tank India Season 3 is likely to have a significant impact on the show and, more broadly, on the Indian entrepreneurship landscape. With his experience as the co-founder of Inshorts, Azhar brings to the table a unique perspective that aligns perfectly with the spirit of the show. His success story, as well as his innovative approach to news delivery, will undoubtedly inspire and motivate entrepreneurs looking to secure investments.

Diverse and Accomplished Panel

The judges’ panel for Shark Tank India Season 3 will be diverse and accomplished. Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com, Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, and Peyush Bansal, Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com are also on the list in addition to Azhar Iqubal.

This diverse collection of sharks contributes a variety of perspectives, experiences, and knowledge to the program. They are able to provide more than simply cash assistance thanks to their knowledge. The “Shark Tank” entrepreneurs will get the chance to pick the brains of some of the most accomplished individuals in the Indian business world.

Encouragement for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

The show, through its sharks, not only invests in promising businesses but also inspires a new generation of entrepreneurs. With each season, viewers witness the journeys of passionate individuals who dare to dream and bring their innovative ideas to life. The show is a platform where aspiring entrepreneurs can learn from the experiences of the sharks and the pitches of the contestants. The addition of Azhar Iqubal, in particular, highlights the importance of adapting to changing consumer preferences and the potential for success through innovation.

Conclusion – A Season to Watch

The entrance of three new sharks, notably Azhar Iqubal, heightens our enthusiasm and anticipation for Shark Tank India’s third season. This action not only demonstrates the show’s dedication to fostering Indian entrepreneurship but also highlights the vibrant startup ecosystem of the country. Shark Tank India Season 3 promises to be a season worth watching thanks to the diversified shark panel and the creative concepts that will undoubtedly be presented, motivating both investors and entrepreneurs as they forge ahead in business and innovation.