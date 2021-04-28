3 Steps to Building An Interactive Pitch Deck For Your Startup Idea

The past year has seen a rapid increase in the spread of ideas through digital platforms, and while it has brought new opportunities with it, it has also become harder than ever for a single voice to be heard. If you have a great startup concept and are putting in the time to turn your idea into a real product on the market, keep reading.

Why You Need An Interactive Pitch Deck

Whether you’re sending out an email to investors with your pitch deck attached or presenting it live, a visual and interactive pitch deck is best suited for keeping investors engaged. A study from DocSend analyzed 200 pitch decks and found that investors spend an average of less than four minutes on a pitch deck, which means that it’s especially important to have one that makes an impact. Visual information is more likely to be remembered.

Check out the interactive Genially slide below for an illustration of what interactive components offer your deck. The same information is presented on the left as on the right, but the presentation makes all the difference.

What To Include: Pages of a Pitch Deck

Anyone who’s done a quick Google search on the components of a pitch deck has found these 9 key pages. Explore the interactive Genially slide below for more information on what you’ll need on each page.

The problem that makes us need your product How your product solves this problem Your target market What your product does Traction The team Your competition Financials Amount you’re looking to raise

Remember that each of these points needs at least one slide in your pitch deck, and your completed deck should be around 11 to 19 pages long.

How To Make Your Deck Interactive and Visually Captivating

Choosing the Right Tool

Just as any good craftsman needs solid tools, you’ll need to choose a digital platform for creating an interactive pitch deck that has templates for you to choose from. You may also want to make sure your tool of choice gives you the option to start from scratch for maximum control over your design. A platform like Genially has options for quickly adding interactive elements (buttons, tags, embed options for external tools, etc.) that will make your job easier and ensure that your pitch deck is a success.

Remember: more visual = more memorable = more interest from investors.

A pitch deck template like this one can make for an “elevator pitch” that won’t be forgotten.

Now that you’ve selected your tool, here are 3 steps to a perfect pitch deck design.

Choose an eye-catching template, and start by adding your basic content : text and maybe a few images. Add a second layer of information that will add depth and interest to your deck. Your main points should stay visible and fixed on your canvas. What comes now are details, videos, graphs, impressive statistics and more that you can store in windows that open when you or investors interact with a certain element on a slide. You may, for example, choose to have this information appear when investors hover over a button or a visual element of your presentation. You can keep slides sleek and professional this way without leaving out important information and memorable visuals. Animate carefully. Continuous animations are a helpful way to draw interest towards specific interactive elements that you want investors to click on. Clear signalling is key especially for the version of your deck you’ll be sending out before or after presenting in person. This free 20-minute course from Genially is a quick and painless option for those looking to animate tastefully.

Deep Breaths. Starting is the Hardest Part.

Keep in mind that if it’s your first time putting together a pitch deck, there are tons of resources out there that can help guide you. Your ideas got you this far. Now it’s time to take a deep breath and get started on your startup pitch deck.

We wish you growth and success and can’t wait to see your idea on the market!

Article Written by Aili Olichney

Aili is a content creator and translator, specialized in marketing and education. She is interested in finding a way to make technology kinder and more accessible. She currently works at Genially.