Samsung’s New Galaxy Book Odyssey’s lineup brings Nvidia’s latest RTX 3050Ti GPU

Samsung’s recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy Odyssey brings the new Nvidia RTX 3050Ti GPU, Here is what you should know

Today, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Book Odyssey gaming notebook, which will include Nvidia’s yet-to-be-announced GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and 3050 graphics cards.

Starting at $1,399, the 15.6-inch (1080p) gaming laptop will come with Intel’s 11th Gen Core H i5 or i7 processors, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The most significant new feature is the ability to choose between Nvidia’s RTX 3050 or RTX 3050 Ti GPUs.

Samsung hasn’t said anything about the RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti, and Nvidia hasn’t yet released the GPU, so information is scarce. The name RTX 3050 Ti first appeared on an Asus website in March, along with the information that it will have 4GB of memory.

This, along with the numbering scheme and 135-watt charger, means that this is a low-cost gaming laptop. A 720p camera, a fingerprint reader on the power key, and microSD expandable storage round out this Galaxy Book Odyssey.

Two USB-C ports, three USB 3.2 ports, an HDMI port, and a network port are also used. This latest gaming laptop also comes with an unnamed “enhanced cooling system,” which can help keep things cold when you’re gaming.

In August, Samsung will release the Galaxy Book Odyssey in “mystic black” for $1,399. Samsung has unveiled two new lightweight notebooks today, the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360, all of which feature OLED displays.