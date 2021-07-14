35% Australians think BTC transactions will overcome fiat

A recent survey conducted in Australia shows that the view on Bitcoin is quite optimistic there. This is because 35% of Australians think that BTC transactions will overcome fiat eventually. Even though this is just a survey, I find the numbers very important. This 35% of people will have an important role to play in the future of cryptocurrency. After all, they voted that it will overcome fiat and will most probably be inclined to use it.

More about the survey

The survey was conducted by Finder. It is a comparison platform that does surveys on various topics really often. And the recent one took the data of 1012 Australians. This is not a very big number, not very less too. In fact, the participant size is just enough to give us an idea of how Bitcoin is being seen in Australia. During the survey, the participants were asked to agree or disagree with the statements asked by the survey personnel. The main one was that Bitcoin would eventually be transacted more widely than traditional money.

Another important thing to note here is the fact that although 1 out of 3 Australians believe in the statement. Almost 1 out of 6 actually own crypto. So, we could see a significant increase in the number of investors there. But the survey didn’t have very strong numbers though. Only 12% of the participants said that they don’t have a crypto app but will get one. And the majority, 73%, didn’t intend to get into crypto altogether.

The negative part

The survey also had some critical statements that got quite negative responses from the public. One of them was, “Bitcoin is a bubble that will eventually burst”. Only 27% disagreed with the statement, while the majority think it’s true. It was also found that half of the participants believe that Bitcoin is a legitimate investment. On the other hand, around 60% believe it is just a speculative investment.

The survey gives us an idea that there is hope for crypto in the future. Yes, the numbers are not very attractive, but very few people have the vision to see that far ahead in the future. I am pretty sure you have gone through the asked questions in the survey. So, if asked whether BTC transactions will overcome fiat, what will be your reply? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

