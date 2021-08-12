How to hide apps in MI

According to analysts, all Xiaomi smartphones, including the Redmi series and the Poco F1, have proven to be formidable competitors for other companies. The inclusion of some of the most requested features by customers, such as App Lock and Hidden applications, is claimed to be the cause for Xiaomi’s growing popularity.

The MIUI launcher for Xiaomi devices has been updated with the ability to hide applications. MIUI previously lacked the option to hide applications, but the new version now allows users to hide third-party apps from the home screen. The MIUI launcher is a component of Xiaomi’s MIUI custom operating system, which is presently in version 10.

MIUI 10 was released a few months ago and includes full-screen displays, gestures, a redesigned recent menu optimised for 18:9 screens, and an enhanced notification shade. The MIUI Launcher upgrade now allows users to hide applications from the home screen. Users of Xiaomi devices will be familiar with the launcher. In the sense that there is no app drawer intrinsic to pure Android, it is similar to iOS. The ability to hide applications may be found in the App Lock section of the Settings menu.

Go to Settings and choose App Lock from the drop-down menu.

By selecting the toggle, you will be given the option to conceal the chosen applications.

An app is relocated to a hidden folder when it is hidden. Its shortcut on the Home screen is also hidden. For system apps, this capability isn’t available.

On the home screen, spread two fingers apart. A popup will appear prompting you to enter your App lock password.

The folder containing hidden applications will display when you input the password.

Apps that are hidden in the MIUI launcher are relocated to a folder on the home screen that is by default hidden. Pinch-out on the home screen to reveal the hidden folder. To see the contents, users will be prompted with a password entry window. In this folder, you may see hidden third-party apps. As previously stated, this approach does not allow you to hide system apps.

The ability to hide applications is now only accessible on the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM, but it will be included in the stable release when Xiaomi handsets receive it. The option to conceal critical apps like banking, payment, gallery, or any other app is a handy function found on a variety of smartphones.