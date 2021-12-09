Google Year in Search 2021: Cricket, Cowin and Tokyo Olympics among top searches in India

Google India released the findings of its Year in Search 2021 on Wednesday, detailing what Indians searched for the most over the course of the year in categories including entertainment, news, and sports. Here’s a breakdown of Indians’ top 10 searches across all categories.

The top searches: Cricket, CoWin

The Indian Premier League, CoWIN, and the ICC T20 World Cup topped the total list of search inquiries this year, with the Indian Premier League, CoWIN, and the ICC T20 World Cup filling the top three slots. The Euro Cup and the Toyko Olympics were ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, on the list. Other significant searches in the top ten list included the Covid vaccination, Free Fire redemption code, Neeraj Chopra, Aryan Khan, and Copa America.

Sports, Bollywood celebrities

The performance of Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics was another hot search topic. Neeraj Chopra, India’s first medalist in athletics, was among the search results. Aryan Khan, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and page three celebs such as Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raj Kundra all drew a lot of attention.

COWIN, vaccination information, and Free Fire

As the world’s greatest vaccination effort got underway, searches for COWIN and Covid Vaccine spiked as people looked for information on the many vaccination alternatives and their availability. However, Free Fire, a battle royale shooter, was the sole game to make it onto the overall trending list.

‘Near me’ searches in 2021

This year’s ‘near me’ searches were dominated by services relating to the epidemic. While many people sought for vaccines, Covid tests, Covid hospitals, oxygen cylinders, and CT scans as they fought the second wave of COVID in the first half of the year, searches for vaccines, Covid tests, Covid hospitals, and searches for oxygen cylinders and CT scans also increased.

People looking for food deliveries, tiffin services, and takeout restaurants also spiked, according to Google, as they tried to get through the intermittent lockdowns.

Cinema, recipes, and other news

Regional cinema also drew a lot of attention in 2021. On the Movies list, Jai Bhim, a Tamil hit, came in first, followed by Bollywood films Shershaah, Radhe, and Bell Bottom. Hollywood films such as Godzilla versus Kong and Eternals rounded out the list of the year’s most popular films.

Meanwhile, Google found that searches in the ‘Recipes’ category were a smorgasbord of phrases, with Enoki Mushrooms topping the list. From the racy Porn Star Martini to Lasagna, it was an unusual spectrum of gastronomic preferences. Along with homely mainstays like ‘Methi Matar Malai’ and ‘Palak,’ recipes for Modak and Cookies gave a sweet note. According to the survey, Kada, a popular immunity-boosting home medicine, was also among the top recipes.

In terms of news, while Covid-19 remains the most popular search keyword, other important worldwide events and topics that people are looking for include the Tokyo Olympics, Black Fungus, Afghanistan, and the West Bengal elections.