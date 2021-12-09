EPAM Systems Set to Join S&P 500

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) will supplant Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) in the S&P 500 viable before the launch of exchanging on Tuesday, December 14. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE and TSX: CP) is getting Kansas City Southern in an exchange expected to be finished approximately that date forthcoming last endorsements.

Following is an outline of the progressions that will happen to precede the open of exchanging on the compelling date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector December 14, 2021 S&P 500 Addition EPAM Systems EPAM Information Technology S&P 500 Deletion Kansas City Southern KSU Industrials

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the biggest worldwide asset for fundamental record-based ideas, information, and exploration, and home to notable monetary market pointers, for example, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. More resources are put resources into items dependent on our records than items dependent on files from some other supplier on the planet. Since Charles Dow invented the main list in 1884, S&P DJI has been enhancing and creating lists across the range of resource classes assisting with characterizing the manner in which financial backers measure and exchange the business sectors.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which gives fundamental knowledge to people, organizations, and legislatures to settle on choices with certainty.