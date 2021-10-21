4 Best Website Design Tools

When it comes to website design, things can change rapidly. Not only do design trends and elements change, but the software we use can also change overnight. Good web design tools are a must to make your work run smoothly and more efficiently.

So, in this article, we have listed four best website design tools that will help you to build an amazing website.

If you think this is still too technical and want to have a professional website custom-built for your business, we recommend the Scandinavian digital agency Morningtrain.

1. WordPress

WordPress is one of the best website builders. It is an open-source web development platform that offers a high level of customization and thousands of pre-made themes. Over 50k plugins increase its functionality, making it a perfect option for website building. It provides everything you need to build a dynamic and creative website for your business.

This full web design and development suite let you build mobile-friendly or responsive theme websites with just a few clicks. You can also embed video, audio, or drag and drop images into posts to build stunning web content. Its library gets updated every week.

Features:

SSH File transfer protocol and database access.

Advanced Search Engine Optimization tools.

Google analytics integration.

Automated site backups and one-click restore.

Integrations with top shipping carriers.

Multiple payment portals.

Premium design options for online stores.

Email and Live chat support.

2. Wix

Wix is a WordPress alternative that lets you design a website with varieties of amazing templates and web design tools. This website builder is based on SaaS. Its easy-to-use drag-and-drop editor helps you build stunning web designs in no time without any coding. Wix comes with over 500 pre-built templates. You can also add effects like scroll effects, animation, background visual effects, audio, and videos.

This website builder can create all kinds of websites including eCommerce websites. It is a managed subscription service, so you do not need to worry about handling all the details such as security, hosting site, and backing it up.

Wix gives you a free, ad-sponsored plan, including hundreds of free templates to choose from. Paid plans start at $13/ month which include increased bandwidth, ad removal, and extra space for more videos.

Features:

Drag and Drop builder.

500+ designer made-templates.

Mobile responsive websites.

Overlay effects.

Wix artificial design intelligence.

Integrated database and built-in IDE.

Professional logo maker.

Search Engine Optimization tools.

3. Adobe Dreamweaver

Adobe Dreamweaver is a featured HTML web and programming editor that helps you build a gorgeous website for business. This web design platform offers many features such as, automatic code-completion, text-based IDE like syntax-highlighting, and a smart coding engine that gives you the ability to collapse and expand code sections to help you manage dynamic websites. It can access the code hints to help you edit or modify CSS, and HTML to codes to meet the web standards. Its visual aids help you to reduce errors and expedite web development.

This website building software is used for coding, creating, editing, and maintaining websites. You can edit websites both by manually coding or through a visual interface. This intriguing interface shows every change that you have made in your code in real-time. You can also import assets from your own libraries or Adobe Stock and finally a preview feature that helps you edit or modify your site in real-time. This amazing web builder software can also be integrated with Bootstrap.

Features:

Bootstrap themes and icons.

Realtime Preview.

email campaigns.

In-built code coloring support

Code hints

Code display enhancements

4. Google Web Designer

Google released their Google web designer appliction for the first time in 2013. It is an amazing tool to create interactive HTML5 websites and ad banners without using any code. Without any hesitation, you can easily use this software in Windows, Mac, and Linux. The best part of this tool is that it comes with superb automation features that help you to design any type of site without worrying about displays because designs and motion graphics created by this tool can run on any type of device. Google web designer tool is very simple to use for both beginners as well as for experienced developers.

It helps you create engaging HTML-5 based web pages. Google Web Designer integrates with Google drive, google docs, google Ads, and video 360. This amazing software lets you set up an event page with physical gestures like rotation, shaking, or touch on mobile devices. You can also create multiple pages that give your audience a rich, immersive experience with the help of several scenes.

Features:

Dynamic workflow.

CSS3 animation.

Ad formats and content creation tools.

Integration with Google drive, google docs, google Ads, and video 360.

Directly edit HTML, Javascript, and CSS codes.

Conclusion:

There are a lot of website design tools out there and all of them have unique features and qualities. The best one for you is purely the one that best suits your technical capabilities and matches your business needs.