44 Magnum Revolver Buying Guide

The .44 Magnum revolver has a unique spot in the hearts of true gun enthusiasts. .44 Magnum revolvers have been the representation of intimidation and power since a long time ago. Today, we will have a look at the good and the bad side of the .44 Magnum and also a buying guide for .44 Magnum revolvers. Without further delays, let’s dive right into it.

What’s Good about the .44 Magnum

One of the best things about using a .44 Magnum revolver is that any beginner can learn to shoot it in no time. It isn’t like the typical pistols where you need to de-cock it and pull the safety lever. All you need to do is lift it up and pull the trigger.

Another great thing about .44 Magnum is that it can be loaded in your revolver for many years without worrying about damaging the recoil springs or magazine. Plus, it is usually easy to holster, conceal and carry around, making it the perfect self-defense firearm. Most importantly, the .44 Magnum has an incredible stopping power that can even take down a 12-foot polar bear.

What’s Undesirable about the .44 Magnum

Most .44 Magnum revolvers only have a 6-round capacity and this is one of the biggest downsides of the .44 Magnum. Although 6 rounds might be enough for some people, you might feel safer with a fully loaded pistol with more than 10 rounds.

Besides that, handling the power of a .44 Magnum isn’t something pleasant for some shooters. The recoil is extremely heavy and it requires you to grip the revolver tightly. As for its reloading speed, it is certainly much slower because you need to empty the cylinder first and insert live rounds again. With that said, let’s take a look at some of the considerations you need to take into account when buying a .44 Magnum revolver.

Purpose – Hunting or Home and Personal Defense

The first and most important thing to consider when buying a .44 Magnum revolver is the purpose of your .44 Magnum revolver. Generally, people buy a .44 Magnum revolver for one or two of the reasons, handgun hunting and/or home and personal defense.

If you are a hunter or intend to get started with medium-to-large game handgun hunting, then a .44 Magnum revolver is the perfect choice for you. A .44 Magnum revolver with superb quality and reliability is what you should look for because it will definitely increase your confidence thanks to its impeccable accuracy.

The .44 Magnum revolver is a great choice for handgun hunting also because of its powerful stopping power that will take down almost anything that you have your eyes on or that’s coming at you. You can also carry around a rifle that uses the same caliber so it can be interchanged, which is something to keep in mind as well.

In addition, the 44 Magnum revolver for personal defense is preferred because it will certainly stop an attacker that’s coming at you with one shot. However, you should also consider the other handguns available that are made specifically for home and personal defense purposes. We do not recommend that you get a .44 Magnum revolver just to have it around ‘for emergencies.’ Keep on reading to find out why.

Handling the Recoil

Before you decide to buy a .44 Magnum revolver, it is crucial that you think about whether you can handle its recoil or not. The power and recoil of a .44 Magnum revolver is not to be underestimated, so you should follow proper instruction on how to use the gun and what to expect from it.

While it is possible to learn to handle its recoil in the long run with practice, you need to keep in mind that it will require you to shoot it on a regular basis. So if you don’t intend to practice regularly, then a .44 Magnum revolver might not be the best choice for you.

Single or Double Action

The next consideration to be taken into account is whether you should get a .44 Magnum revolver with a single action, double action, or both. This is entirely up to you because there isn’t one that is better than the other. It is dependent on what you are used to and what you intend to get used to.

Generally, the single action is much easier when it comes to trigger pull, so if that’s what you prefer then you should certainly get a single-action .44 Magnum revolver. You can also consider a ‘dual purpose’ .44 Magnum revolver that gives both single action and double action, ensuring the best of both worlds.

Budget

Finally, when buying a .44 Magnum revolver, you need to consider the price of the firearm and whether it fits into your budget or not. The last thing you want is to break your bank acquiring a .44 Magnum revolver only to realize that it isn’t the right gun for you. So make sure you look for revolvers that are within your budget and preferably giving you the best value for your money.

Best .44 Magnum Revolvers to Consider

Now that you went through the buying guide for a .44 Magnum revolver, let’s have a look at some of the best choices on the market that you can consider.

Smith & Wesson 69 Combat Magnum Taurus 44 Raging Hunter Taurus Raging Bull Ruger Super Redhawk Nighthawk Custom Korth NXR Smith & Wesson Centerfire Revolvers Ruger New Model Blackhawk Centerfire Revolvers

Conclusion

By keeping the considerations in mind, finding the best .44 Magnum revolver for yourself will be a walk in the park. There are obviously other considerations as well such as the build quality, brand and others, but by considering the important ones, you can easily filter out those that suit your preference. Keep in mind that even with all things considered, you should go for revolvers made by bigger brands such as Taurus, S&W and Ruger for guaranteed reliability.