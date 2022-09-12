5 Copper Stocks to Consider in 2022

In August this year, the price of copper attained its best level in more than five weeks. The increasing demand for copper is one of the causes. According to a forecast, the demand for copper might double by 2030. Under this scenario, copper stocks could experience strong growth. Keep tracking the copper price forecast.

Copper is a precious metal that is highly sought after for use in electric vehicles and other forms of renewable energy. It is quite encouraging for the copper businesses and shares of copper companies. The copper price forecast also suggests a positive movement in the prices.

Currently seeing the rising inflation worldwide, the portfolio of the traders may see a hit. Copper may be the greatest metal to select if you want to add security to your investment portfolio using metal stocks.

Ideal copper shares to own in 2022

Southern Copper

One of the world's top producers of copper is the organization. The organization owns numerous copper mines. Enhanced collaboration Grupo Mexico, which focuses on mining, transportation, and the framework, claims a controlling stake in the business.

The company stands at the 5th position in copper production. Aside from that, the association has many enormous copper stores; accordingly, the organization can grow its tasks whenever.

Hudbay Minerals Inc.

The organization was laid out in 1927 and is recorded on NYSE as HBM. The company sells several crucial metals, including copper.

Teck Resources

Teck Resources is a multifaceted mining organization with Canadian roots. Copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal are all produced there. Since the company focuses mostly on copper operations, copper has contributed to about half of the company's profit during the past few years.

Turquoise Hill Resources

The organization is the Rio Tinto Group's auxiliary and is set up in Montreal, Canada. The business engages in the exploration of many metals. The company's revenue is constantly growing, thus benefiting the company's stock.

BHP Group

BHP Group is a notable normal asset maker organization in Australia. The organization has many copper mines in Chile and 1 in Australia. The organization is centered around expanding copper creation to satisfy the rising metal needs.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we would say that the rising demand for copper is positive for companies that are into producing, exploring, or selling copper. Thus, their stocks can also see a significant rise this year. So, you can earn good returns by putting money in these shares; we have selected and shared some of the best copper stocks with you for your investments.