5 Technologies Small Business Can Use to Improve Customer Service

A customer is one of the most important aspects of a business. If a business is able to delight customers by providing excellent customer service, then it will boost customer retention and business growth.

According to the report, “A Survey of Customer Service from Mid-Size Companies” by Dimensional Research, 52 percent of customers who have experienced positive customer service said that they purchased more from the company.

Today’s technology has made it easier to obtain a loyal customer base. With the implementation of the right technology, small businesses can meet the needs of customers.

This article gives insights about 5 of the trending technologies for the ultimate customer experience.



1. Chatbots



Chatbot technology has enabled many businesses to provide customer support with ease. These virtual assistants instantly handle customer query to help businesses generate more sales and build a lasting relationship with customers. Reports state that 37 percent of customers use a chatbot to get a quick response in case of an emergency.



Chatbots save time for your employees. If your employees are frustrated by doing simple repetitive tasks, like answering the same question to customers and filling up forms, chatbots can do the work for them. In addition, these live agents are cost-effective. Small businesses can deploy chatbots without having to hire many employees for customer service.



2. Cloud Based Phone Systems



Small businesses can save a big amount of money by implementing cloud phone systems. Instead of purchasing expensive hardware and paying phone bills and maintenance costs, businesses can use this virtual phone system through the internet. According to Gartner, VoIP usage is expected to increase to 90 percent by 2021.

Not only do cloud-based phone systems save costs but also offer numerous benefits. Businesses can make calls from anywhere, customize a welcome message, view call log reports, collaborate with the team and so on.

To help your brand build a professional image, many cloud-based phone system providers also allow you to get a business phone number.

3. Big Data



Apart from larger companies, small businesses can also leverage big data to increase sales. According to a study, companies using big data to its full power could increase its operating margin by greater than 60 percent.



With the help of big data, businesses can determine consumer preferences which in turn, enables them to provide personalized services. Customers can also know more about businesses which leads to building a loyal customer base and thus, more revenue.



In addition, big data enables businesses to reduce costs by analyzing consumer behaviour so that businesses can manufacture only the products according to consumers’ needs. This saves costs for unwanted products and also time. It also helps minimize product return costs by identifying products that have the possibility of being returned.



4. Social Media



Social media is becoming an integral part of most businesses. According to a study by LinkedIn, 81 percent of small and medium-sized businesses use social media for growth.



As people are becoming more inclined to social media, it is easier for businesses to attract them. Social media provides a cost-free way of reaching consumers. It allows businesses to create organic posts that are targeted to potential consumers, engage with them, receive feedback and build a loyal customer base. By analyzing competitors and applying effective marketing strategies, businesses can increase sales in the long run.



5. Virtual Reality



Virtual reality (VR) has rising popularity because of the unique experience it gives to people. This technology alters the way brands engage with customers. According to a study, 66 percent of consumers are interested in VR shopping.



Unlike any other technology, virtual reality is designed to provide consumers with an immersive experience. It allows consumers to virtually try out products or services before purchasing. This unique experience motivates consumers to interact with brands and stay in touch with them. It is a helpful technology for small businesses to promote their offerings. Businesses also use VR to train their employees so that they can handle situations in real life.

These modern technologies are facilitating many businesses to provide the best customer experience. By learning how to implement the technology that is in your budget, you can enhance customer experience and grow your business.



Comments

comments