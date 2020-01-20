Kristal.AI secured $6 mn in funding round

Kristal.ai, which is a Singapore based digital wealth manager, has now secured $6 million in the funding round of Series A, led by returning investor Chiratae Ventures and new investor Desai Family Office.

A group of undisclosed HNI from the financial industry also participated in this round.

With this funding round, Kristal.ai has now secured $11 million, said the announcement.

In its last known funding round, the startup secured $1.85 million, led by Chiratae Ventures. Angel investors Amit Gupta, Shailesh Rao, also took part in this round.

“Traditional banking is changing. One of the biggest differentiators in the future will be an advisor’s ability to deliver real-time, highly-personalized investment experiences, and Kristal.AI is doing exactly that,” TCM Sundaram, founding partner of Chiratae Ventures, said.

“The new-gen investor needs strategies personalized for their individual risk profile, lifestyle, and expectations. Traditional banks offer such hyper-personalisation only to high-profile clients — we are bringing it to the everyman,” Chanda said.

